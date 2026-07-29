Stephen Curry Proposed to Join Miami Heat Amid Growing Warriors Rumors

Rumors are heating up around Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

Is he unhappy? Will he ask for a trade? Just how badly does he want to compete for a fifth championship? Because if he has another ring anywhere on his mind, he must leave the Warriors, according to many in the NBA world.

Enter the Miami Heat, the home of superstars … a label perhaps only the Los Angeles Lakers can match. After Giannis Antetokounmpo — Curry’s close friend — was sent to the Heat earlier this offseason, Miami has become a greatly interesting team. If the Heat finds a way to land another superstar, the temperature will really turn up.

The Steph Curry to Miami Heat Pitch is in

For Curry to be traded, he must waive his implicit trade clause. According to Stadium Rant’s Levi Omeke, if Curry, a two-time league MVP and four-time champion, desires to play high-level basketball again, he should push to be traded to Miami.

“If Curry wants to win and shock everyone, then he would sign with the Heat to play with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo,” Omeke wrote. “He would have all that defense for him, and they desperately need spacing and a point guard. It fits like a glove. Miami still have their eyes on Klay Thompson and is hoping he gets bought out, according to Five Reasons Sports podcaster Ethan J. Skolnick. Their hypothetical starting lineup could be Curry, Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Antetokounmpo, and Adebayo.”

As of this time, Curry doesn’t have much connection to the Heat outside of his known relationship with Antetokounmpo. As Omeke noted, fans often hark back to a viral moment from years ago where Curry was seen mouthing “come on, man, let’s do it” to Antetokounmpo after a game between the Warriors and Bucks.

Why Has Curry Suddenly Become a Subject of Trade Speculation?

Because of the perception that the Warriors are a sinking ship. In some ways, that may be accurate.

Golden State’s summer folded the moment LeBron James, who has been connected to the Warriors for multiple years, chose the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency. James, the league’s oldest player, reportedly thought long and hard about joining Curry and the Warriors but declined the opportunity. Warriors star Draymond Green believes the team’s past rivalry got in the way of James signing with the Warriors.

Meanwhile, the Warriors seem to be angling for life after Curry, which is deeply frustrating the Steph loyalists out there. According to team insider Tim Kawakami, the Golden State front office has begun gradually shifting its focus to the future.

“What Lacob wants to do and this might get Warriors’ fans mad, but he wants to build the next team after Stephen Curry. I don’t know how possible that is. But Lacob has a very keen interest in, ‘This organization’s going to show what it can do with Steph Curry and then after him. I don’t think it’s going to be as good myself. But that’s what he wants to do,” Kawakami said on the TK Show.

The Warriors have become fodder for criticism, and re-signing Green to a nearly $28 million deal only added to it.

Most are ready to concede that the Warriors are far from a title contender as presently-constituted.

Is it time for Curry to do what his pal did 16 years ago and take his talents to South Beach?