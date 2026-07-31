Heat Predicted to Trade for Stephen Curry After Major Insider Report

The Miami Heat have once again emerged in discussions surrounding Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, although the latest reports continue to paint a mixed picture of the four-time NBA champion’s future. Former NBA guard Joe Johnson recently identified Miami as one of the destinations he would like to see Curry join if the Warriors ever decided to move him, while recent commentary around Golden State’s offseason has fueled debate over whether the franchise is maximizing Curry’s remaining championship window.

The speculation comes after the Warriors missed out on LeBron James in free agency and questions surfaced about the organization’s long-term direction. Curry, who is entering his 18th NBA season, remains eligible for a contract extension in August. At the same time, NBA insiders continue to insist that Golden State has no intention of moving its franchise cornerstone despite growing speculation from outside the league.

Joe Johnson names Miami Heat as preferred destination for Stephen Curry

Joe Johnson could see Stephen Curry traded to the Miami Heat: Joe: “Even if Steph got traded I don’t think it’s a bad thing. You could send him to a situation where he does have a real opportunity to win a title.” Smith: “Where would you like to see him at if it does happen?”… https://t.co/Qml0DXKBsl pic.twitter.com/eGRm90VR4y — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) July 31, 2026

Stephen Curry’s future became a topic of discussion during “Nightcap Show”, where former NBA All-Star Joe Johnson was asked where he would like to see Curry play if Golden State ever traded him.

Johnson responded, “Even if Steph got traded I don’t think it’s a bad thing. You could send him to a situation where he does have a real opportunity to win a title.”

When Josh Smith followed up by asking where that destination could be, Johnson replied, “It’s a few places… I seen the Miami thing I ain’t going to lie to you bro.”

His comments add to growing conversation surrounding Curry after Golden State failed to land LeBron James earlier this offseason. The Warriors also faced scrutiny after reports surfaced that they previously had an opportunity to pursue Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown but chose not to complete a deal.

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins also questioned Golden State’s long-term outlook during an appearance on NBA Today.

“Steph needs to be planning his exit strategy from the Golden State Warriors, (but) not this year,” Perkins said. “I want Steph Curry to retire in a Warrior uniform, but I also want to watch Steph Curry play meaningful basketball.”

Speculation has linked Curry with several teams if he were ever to request a trade, including the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics. Miami’s appeal has increased following its acquisition of Giannis Antetokounmpo, creating discussion about a potential pairing between the two longtime NBA stars.

NBA insiders continue to expect Stephen Curry to remain with Golden State Warriors

Despite outside speculation, multiple insiders continue to indicate that Curry is not expected to leave Golden State.

Speaking on the Clutch Scoops podcast, ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel dismissed the possibility of a trade.

“There’s been a lot of noise since they missed out on LeBron of, ‘Oh, does Steph Curry want out? What’s going to happen with Steph?'” Siegel said. “He does not want out.”

Siegel then offered an even stronger assessment of Curry’s future.

“I can say that with 100% confidence that he will not be moved this offseason. He will not be moved during the 2026-27 season.”

According to Siegel, Golden State expects Curry to remain with the organization for the rest of his career while the franchise prepares to negotiate a new contract once he becomes extension eligible.

“Stephen Curry is going to remain with the Warriors very likely throughout the rest of his career,” Siegel said. “I don’t see any scenario in which he leaves. That is his team.”

Siegel added that there is mutual interest between Curry and the Warriors in completing an extension, noting that the organization plans to give its longtime star flexibility regarding the structure of his next contract.

Meanwhile, NBA insider Nick Friedell also dismissed the notion that Curry is preparing to force his way out of Golden State.

“I just don’t buy that Steph Curry is so angry,” Friedell said on 95.7 The Game. “He wants to try and make it work (in Golden State). I don’t buy that there’s some whole soap opera going on behind the scenes.”

For now, Miami remains part of the conversation because of comments from Johnson and ongoing league speculation. However, the most recent insider reporting continues to point toward Curry staying with the Warriors as Golden State focuses on building around him, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler entering the 2026-27 season.