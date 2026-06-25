Miami Heat Predicted to Add $151 Million Title-Winning Duo After Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

The Miami Heat have already pulled off the blockbuster acquisition of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks. However, the Heat won’t be stopping at the two-time MVP this offseason.

Despite the cap implications involved in bringing in the Greek superstar, Miami could still position itself to add other stars to strengthen the roster. But any potential addition will be limited if they want to avoid thinning the roster further.

Former NFL star and Miami fan Chad Johnson has been vocal on the prospect of adding LeBron James and Klay Thompson to create a veteran-heavy superteam in South Beach.

“I told you we got one more thing up our sleeve,” Johnson said on “Night Cap.” “Let it play out … Bron back to the Heat — don’t forget about Klay … We’ll see Bron in a minute, back down in Miami.”

With James entering unrestricted free agency, a return to Miami couldn’t be far-fetched, especially in a roster that could be a strong championship contender.

How This Trio Around Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Work for the Miami Heat

The Heat may have gotten Antetokounmpo and elevated their championship odds, but the fact is that they gave up a good amount of depth for that to happen.

The Heat sent Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, Kasparas Jakucionis, and multiple first-round picks — including the No. 13 selection in the 2026 NBA Draft — to the Bucks for Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis.

Taking up Antekoumpo’s deal means any addition will have to be meticulous to avoid first apron penalties.

James could be an option with a full mid-level exception, though a return is viewed as a long shot. He has already shown commitment to taking a reduced deal, but even that was in the max range.

James won two of his four rings in Miami, a franchise he joined after his first unrestricted free agency status in 2010. It has been a long time now, but the circle can come around if he decides to leave the Los Angeles Lakers.

The salary may be the biggest limitation to a return for James, and he also doesn’t have the best of relationships with Heat president Pat Riley following tensions from his exit from the Heat.

Thompson could be an interesting option to add shooting to the roster. He is on an expiring deal and will earn $17 million next season. He has been the subject of trade rumors as the Dallas Mavericks are reportedly ready to move him.

Unlike James, Thompson would be acquired via trade, but it wouldn’t require much from the Heat side. However, there is a challenge in the Heat’s depleted draft capital and young talent after the Bucks deal.

What Miami Could Look Like With These Additions

A move for James and Thompson looks too ambitious, all things considered. However, it is easy for Heat fans to get excited during this period for having signed Antetokounmpo. Any decent addition besides the two-time MVP and Adebayo will make the Heat strong contenders.

James will be 42 in December, which makes him capable for one more season, and if that is the case, he would want it to end in style.

With Antetokounmpo and Adebayo anchoring the frontcourt, James could add his experience to the wings. He averaged strong numbers across the board last season, showing signs that he can still contribute at his age.

Thomposon may not be the sharpshooting star he was around a decade ago, but he can still provide floor-spacing with his catch-and-shoot game, opening driving lanes for the likes of Antetokounmpo to exploit.