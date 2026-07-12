Miami Heat Receive Trade Proposal to Pair 28-Year-Old All-Star With Giannis

The Miami Heat might be in the market for another trade after landing Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Heat acquired Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks in a seismic trade last month. Miami sent away a haul of assets, including multiple ascending players, the No. 13 pick in the 2026 Draft — which the Bucks used to select standout Tennessee product Nate Ament — and additional draft picks.

As presently-constituted, the Heat roster is a strong one, but some would contend it may not yet possess the firepower needed to scare the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference. So, what is another trade the Heat could make to strengthen its position among the elites?

This Trade Would Give Giannis Antetokounmpo an Ideal Backcourt Partner

The Heat don’t have much left in its asset bank after landing Antetokounmpo, but the franchise might not need much to execute this proposed trade.

In a hypothetical scenario, the Heat would land De’Aaron Fox from the San Antonio Spurs and send away rising star forward Nikola Jovic and veteran swingman Andrew Wiggins.

Miami has been rumored to be shopping Jovic, whom the franchise signed to a nearly $63 million rookie extension before the start of the 2025-26 season. But the 23-year-old’s slow development last season perhaps led to the Heat’s interest in moving him. Jovic would be an excellent piece to ship out, and the Spurs might be thrilled to take Jovic and integrate him into a system glittered with young, rising players.

Although losing Wiggins would hurt Miami’s already light wing depth, the Heat would be adding Fox, who is an All-Star in his prime and nearly three years younger than Wiggins. Fox would deliver the Heat the star backcourt help they desperately need next to the slashing Antetokounmpo.

With San Antonio watching the young Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle rise before its very eyes, the franchise may be open to moving Fox — and receiving a potential future star in Jovic.

Why Heat Must Explore Another Move This Offseason

Because Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo and solid role players may not be enough. The world champion Knicks still have more depth and all-around firepower. The Pistons have two emerging superstars. The Cavaliers have four All-Star caliber players in their starting lineup. The Raptors just added Kawhi Leonard to an already rapidly improving team.

The Heat has Antetokounmpo, who is inarguably a top five player in basketball. Adebayo is Mr. 83 points. Miami might just need one more bonafide star to take it over the top.

Defensively, the Heat might represent the best unit in the NBA next season. Antetokounmpo, though likely no longer the Defensive Player of the Year he was several seasons ago, can sit in the chair and guard all five positions. Adebayo is an elite rim protector and is versatile. Wiggins’ remains one of the best on-ball defenders in the league. But the Heat needs another elite offensive creator outside of Antetokounmpo.

Fox, 28, earned his second All-Star nod last season, where he averaged nearly 19 points per game and shot close to 49% from the field while playing a relatively modest 31 points per game.

Remember, Fox averaged at least 23 points per game in five different seasons. He was once the NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year. He went shot for shot with Stephen Curry in a thrilling seven-game playoff series against the defending champion Warriors.

In Miami, Fox would likely see more playing time and a larger offensive role than he did during his final season and a half in San Antonio. His speed coupled with Antetokounmpo’s transition game is terrifying to imagine. Fox would fit like a glove in Miami.