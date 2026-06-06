Miami Heat Major 3-Team Trade Idea Involves Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant

The Miami Heat appear intent on swooping in and stealing all the offseason shine as the summer heats up.

According to multiple reports this week, Miami is pushing hard to acquire two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks.

Landing Antetokounmpo would immediately start a shift in Miami, which hopes to retool instead of rebuild in efforts to start contending with the heavy weights of the Eastern Conference.

Multi-Team Trade Idea Sends Bucks Star to Miami Heat, Ex-All-Star to Milwaukee

Numerous reports have concluded Miami is ready to unload a jaw-dropping haul of assets to land Antetokounmpo.

In a mock trade proposed by NBA insider Evan Sidery, the Heat land Antetokounmpo, but the involvement of a third team allows the Bucks to land a marquee name of their own in addition to the cavalcade of assets sent by the Heat.

Heat Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks Receive: Ja Morant, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, No. 13 pick, 2031 first-round pick, 2033 first-round pick

Grizzlies Receive: Tyler Herro

This hypothetical trade benefits all parties involved. The Heat would acquire Antetokounmpo, whom the franchise has long sought to acquire; the Bucks would receive star compensation for Antetokounmpo; the Grizzlies would also receive a star to replace the disgruntled Morant, who is reportedly set to move on from Memphis after seven seasons.

This framework would satisfy a major goal for the three teams involved and, most importantly, would send Antetokounmpo to Miami, where the 31-year-old Milwaukee star is reportedly open to committing long-term.

Miami Completely Dug in on Deal for Antetokounmpo

It makes sense the Heat desire to land Antetokounmpo. After four straight seasons finishing the regular season in the play-in, it is clear Miami needs a superstar to help take the franchise over the hump.

It is fair to wonder what the Heat would choose to do next in the event Miami lands Antetokounmpo. The Heat have Bam Adebayo, another star to pair with Antetokounmpo and piece to build around long term, but with the Heat potentially having to gut its young talent in package for the Bucks star, Miami would likely have to turn to making a subsequent roster move to feel comfortable about its chances of competing in the East.

While this trade framework proposed by Sidery sends Morant to the Heat, rumors suggest Miami could be interested in acquiring the 26-year-old Memphis star to pair with Antetokounmpo.

This week, NBA insider Brett Siegel stated Morant is a player the Heat could have an “outside chance” of acquiring if the franchise lands Antetokounmpo.

Right now, Miami has its sights set on doing whatever it takes to acquire Antetokounmpo. From there, the Heat would assess the next best move to solidify the roster.