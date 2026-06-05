Miami Heat Bold Trade Idea Pairs $197 Million Star Guard With Bam Adebayo

The Miami Heat’s 2025-26 season ended in disappointment. Perhaps the larger disappointment is the fourth straight season they failed to secure a top-six seed.

Their only remedy is to seek a seismic offshore addition that will signal intent. With the franchise heavy on the heels of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, there are other notable moves they could make.

One such move is acquiring Ja Morant from the Memphis Grizzlies. According to a mock trade proposed by Sports Illustrated’s Amir Motameni, the Heat could land the explosive point guard.

The Heat will have to give up Davion Mitchell and Andrew Wiggins to the Grizzlies in exchange for Morant.

“This is a move that would shake up both franchises, giving Miami a former all-star with a potential superstar ceiling,” Motameni wrote. “Ja Morant was once expected to possibly be the face of the NBA. If he could return anywhere near that status, this would be a huge steal for the Miami Heat.”

Miami appears to be stuck in an endless cycle of play-in contention and Pat Riley will be aiming to break that. Morant is the kind of addition he would orchestrate.

How the Miami Heat Can Get Morant

The Grizzlies appear to have reached a point at which they feel that swinging Morant will be a good approach for either party.

Morant is on a five-year $197 million extension he signed in 2022. His commitment keeps him until the 2027-28 season, with a trade kicker that could increase the cost to Memphis by 15% if dealt.

Morant’s contract is significant but it gives the team control through his prime years. For the Heat, Mitchell and Wiggins’ deals will create a good space to fit Morant.

Wiggins has a player option for $30 million for next season. If he chooses to exercise it, he would head to an expiring contract next year.

The good thing about this package is that it avoids the Heat surrendering future first-round picks for a star like Morant. His injury history has reduced his stock a bit, but the Grizzlies would try to slip in a draft capital in addition to player assets because their star point guard is only 26 years old.

What Morant’s Addition Would Mean for Miami, Bam Adebayo

Depending on how the Heat pursue other significant targets, their lineup may consist of Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Morant if they follow through with the proposed deal.

That is an instant competitive combo capable of elevating the Heat. There is scoring, pace, creativity, and vertical spacing. Defensively, Morant won’t add too much but it would mean that the Heat have narrowed down their contention goal.

There are issues with the Morant deal no doubt. Health-wise, he hasn’t been great in recent years, and off the court, there are uncomfortable times as well. However, this could be another Jimmy Butler-esque situation which Riley turned into a good move.

“This is exactly the type of swing Miami has never been afraid to take,” Motameni added. “They have rehabilitated former players before and they could do it again. Even with the concerns surrounding Morant, the upside is undeniable. When healthy and locked in, he’s one of the most electric guards in the NBA, an All-Star talent who can completely change the trajectory of an offense.”

A move away from Memphis might be what Morant needs. It hasn’t been the most memorable era for one of the most explosive guards in the league. The Heat can take advantage of the situation and get a top star.