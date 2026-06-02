Miami Heat Potential Trade Package For Jalen Williams Proposed

The Oklahoma City Thunder could make some changes this summer due to their massive payroll and a disappointing end to the season. Despite being the strong favorites to repeat as NBA Champions, the Thunder fell to the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals. Trading away a big name, like Jalen Williams, for cap flexibility could be coming after the Boston Celtics did the same following their repeat chances failing in a similar situation.

Fadeaway World pitched the following trade package as a realistic one for Williams joining the Miami Heat:

“Miami Heat Receive: Jalen Williams Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, 2030 first-round pick This deal is realistic because both teams get a direction. The Heat turn guard scoring and depth into a high-end wing. The Thunder turn one max into three useful salaries and a pick. The Heat would lose depth, but Williams gives them the better playoff archetype.”

The trade package would give Oklahoma City more depth. Tyler Herro would likely be an elite sixth man off the bench who gives them more offensive upside. Jaime Jaquez and Nikola Jovic are both young enough to develop more as major part of the Thunder franchise in such a trade. A future first round draft pick rounds out the package since OKC GM Sam Presti loves investing in draft compensation.

Argument For Thunder Trading Jalen Williams

This trade package is a good one because it shows the most realistic scenario of a Williams trade for the Thunder. Oklahoma City could add more things from their end if they wanted to add another superstar, but this trade would be about flexibility.

Multiple role players would provide the depth and give Shai Gilgeous-Alexander more help after he struggled with double team defense by the Spurs. Oklahoma City has been tremendous at developing young talent, so names like Jovic and Jaquez could become much more important in their system.

Williams dealt with injuries all season and created some questions about him as a reliable part of the future. The upside of Williams is better than anyone in the Heat trade package, but the depth and money saved could help them more in the long-term future to keep upgrading the roster.

Argument Against Thunder Trading Jalen Williams

The trade value of Williams is a lot lower than it would have been last summer when he was the second-best player on a historically great team who won the NBA Championship. Oklahoma City trading now means they’ll never be able to get full trade value for his talent.

It also feels premature to give up on this core before the Thunder has been eliminated with a healthy roster. Williams missed most of the Western Conference Finals, and many fans feel they’d have won another NBA Championship if he was healthy.

The risk factor is there for the Oklahoma City sending an All-Star talent to Miami before his prime and not getting a true star back in return. Thunder management could easily look at other trades with Alex Caruso or Isaiah Hartenstein instead of losing a young All-Star.