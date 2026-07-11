Miami Heat Projected Trade Package for Kevin Durant Revealed

The Miami Heat could take their offseason splash a little further by making a play for Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant.

While Giannis Antetokounmpo was the main offseason plan, a chance to add scoring and a veteran presence could be appealing to Pat Riley and the Heat front office.

Durant, 37, completed a decent season with the Rockets in which he played 78 regular-season games. Miami can bank on his consistency even at this age to bolster its roster.

In a proposed trade, the Heat acquire Durant while sending the duo of Andrew Wiggins and Nikola Jovic to the Rockets. They also receive Miami’s 2029 first-round pick.

This would mark Durant’s second high-profile move within a year, having moved to Houston only last summer in a blockbuster seven-team trade.

This also means that Miami could potentially have a lineup consisting of Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo and Durant.

Trade Mechanics of a Kevin Durant to Miami Heat Move

The Rockets are not on the desperate side of things to move Durant. They reportedly don’t consider him untouchable but will need a convincing return to move their veteran superstar.

Miami doesn’t have a convincing return after giving up almost every chip to move for Antetokounmpo. What it has, however, are pieces that could be appealing to Houston.

Durant’s deal at Houston runs through 2027-28 as part of a two-year $90 million extension he signed before joining. His deal offers flexibility in the short term but is still significant for the cap.

Wiggins is the ideal trade-matching piece, having recently extended for another two years, worth $64 million with a cap hit of $30 million for next year. Although his deal is cap-friendly, as it pays out his remaining $34 million over two years.

Together with Jovic’s deal, the Heat can clear enough space to accommodate Durant. Due to being a short-term deal, the veteran superstar’s deal would not affect the Heat apron position moving forward.

The Rockets may look at suffering another first-round playoff exit and decide to move on from Durant and try something else. Although he only played a single postseason game due to injury.

Even at Durant’s age, it’s never too late to add a veteran presence to a strong roster.

Durant, Antetokounmpo and Adebayo are a Trio Worth Chasing

At first glance, having the trio of Durant, Antetokounmpo and Adebayo looks too good to be true. The Heat would be having another Big Three era, this time a formidable one and it represents a compelling reason for the Heat to pursue this trade.

This frontcourt already has the size and skill with Antetokounmpo and Adebayo. Adding Durant will bring scoring versatility and length into the setup.

The Heat would no doubt be transitioning into a win-now scenario with Durant. He is a two-time Finals MVP and one of the greatest scoring threats in NBA history.

Only time will tell if Durant has the longevity to compete for more than a couple of seasons. However, one or two good seasons in Miami could potentially result in a ring — one that has remained elusive since the last Big Three era in South Beach.