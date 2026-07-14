Miami Heat Receive Trade Proposal to Pair 5x All-Star With LeBron and Giannis

The Miami Heat still reportedly have at least one or two offseason swings up their sleeves. The front office isn’t dialing it down after their blockbuster acquisition of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

LeBron James‘ decision to explore the open market has altered many offseason plans, including that of the Heat. While the veteran superstar can end up elsewhere, Miami is a serious contender for his signature. There is a potential homecoming and a chance to pair him with Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Bringing five-time All-Star Klay Thompson to South Beach may also be one of those on-court moves that entices James.

In a proposed four-team trade, the Heat acquire Thompson from the Mavericks. The Orlando Magic receives Nnaji Marshall from Dallas. The Brooklyn Nets get Nikola Jovic from Miami and the Mavericks land Jalen Suggs from Orlando.

Heat Trade Proposal to Pair Sharpshooter With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lure LeBron James

Moving for Thompson at this time isn’t a high-profile move. The sharpshooter is far removed from his prime, but his talent can still elevate the Heat backcourt.

The Heat would be dumping Jovic’s $16.2 million salary while taking on Thompson’s expiring $17.4 million salary. The franchise is limited post-Antetokounmpo trade and Jovic is one of the more significant pieces they can move if any addition is intended through trade.

Signing James through free agency won’t be difficult if he chooses Miami. The veteran superstar could join on a relatively low veteran deal for one year and help the franchise achieve its contention aspiration.

The only problem is waiting for James to make that decision. This has slowed other pursuits, not just for Miami but for several other possible destinations as well. Jovic’s outgoing salary helps, but Dallas must see value in the return pieces.

The Mavs reportedly added Thompson as one of the names on their trade list and are willing to listen to offers on the guard. This framework brings in Suggs from Orlando as a guard piece. He isn’t Thompson, however, at 25-years-old, he can help the franchise transition into a new phase.

What the Heat Roster Would Look Like With James and Thompson’s Addition

Regardless of whether Miami gets James or not, Thompson represents an upgrade to its current shooting pieces. His 3-pointers have dropped in recent years, but he still averaged 2.9 threes per game in 2025-26 despite playing his lowest average minutes per game.

It was also the first time since 2013-14 that Thompson didn’t go past an average of three 3-pointers per game. A case could be made that he offers better shooting and playmaking than the current options, even if his athleticism has dropped.

Tim Hardaway Jr., who was recently acquired by the Heat, shot at a career high 40.7% from beyond the arc this past season. Adding Thompson would position the franchise to have a loaded shot-heavy backcourt to complement the frontcourt stars.

If the Heat sign James as a free agent, he would occupy the wings alongside Andrew Wiggins to give the roster a full blend. There would be enough spacing for their frontcourt stars, Antetokounmpo and Adebayo, to operate.





