Projected Trade Has Miami Heat Deal Andrew Wiggins for $75 Million Star Duo

The Miami Heat’s offseason will get more interesting now that long-rumored target Bradley Beal agreed to a two-year contract to return to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Beal, 33, was among the top free agents reportedly on the Heat’s radar. Now Miami’s priority in free agency is presumably DeMar DeRozan, another player long-linked to the franchise. Meanwhile, Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson is the player the Heat is after the most.

Although the Heat looks to build out the roster in free agency, the team shouldn’t completely look away from the trade market. Despite wiping out nearly all assets in a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Heat still has some resources to work with. Star forward Andrew Wiggins stands out as an attractive trade chip.

The Miami Heat Should Move Andrew Wiggins … but Only in a Deal Like This

The Heat still has multiple roster spots open. The team could fill the roster with veteran free agents or make a trade or two. The Heat should use one opening for a free agent like DeRozan or on Thompson if he shakes free from Dallas. Here is what Miami should do to fill out the remaining two spots.

In a proposed three-team trade involving the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers, the Heat get their hands on a pair of two-way standouts, landing two elite shooters who would also give Miami a major boost defensively. Here is the framework.

Heat receives: Rui Hachimura and Donte DiVincenzo

Wolves receive: Andrew Wiggins and a 2031 second round pick

Clippers receive: Josh Green and a 2029 first round pick (via MIN)

This trade is hypothetical and intended to give the Heat the depth it needs with a pair of starting-caliber players and allow the Wolves to round out their starting lineup in an ideal way, while the rebuilding Clippers land a young asset and a first round pick as compensation for facilitating the deal.

So, why does this trade work for the Wolves and Heat?

Why Miami and Minnesota Do the Deal

For the Wolves, who are still short a fifth bonafide starters, reuniting with Wiggins is a strong way to go. Wiggins, 31, would add to an already-elite defense while being the perfect versatile wing who could thrive in different ways playing alongside Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball. Whether he is needed as a catch-and-shoot 3-point shooter or someone who puts pressure on the defense inside the arc, Wiggins would slot cleanly next to Minnesota’s other four starters.

For the Heat, this trade is an innovative way to move Wiggins while bringing back more value on both sides of the ball.

DiVincenzo and Hachimura are well-established as one of the top shooters at their position; Hachimura is the greatest 3-point shooter in league history by percentage. Plus, both players are easily dependable on the other side of the floor.

After adding DiVincenzo and Hachimura, two proven starters in a playoff setting, the Heat can use its final roster spot on a free agent, though the team would likely be limited to a minimum contract.