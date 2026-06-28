Miami Heat Proposed to Land $114 Million Star 2-Way Guard With Giannis

The Miami Heat will still be involved in some offseason business despite making a blockbuster trade for two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Now with the Greek superstar and Bam Adebayo on the roster, the Heat will look for backcourt additions to complement the two core players. With limited resources due to the Antetokounmpo trade, the franchise will look for players that are within their limit.

One intriguing option gaining traction is New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray, and according to insights from Roundtable Sports’ Sean Jordan, a move could materialize.

“Murray was once viewed as one of the best two-way guards in the entire league, but the past few seasons for the 2022 All-Star have not been the strongest,” Jordan wrote. “He returned to the court this season following his injury due to a torn Achilles suffered in January 2025. In the brief 14 games he played this season, Murray looked rehabilitated as a player, putting up 16.7 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.4 rebounds.”

“With the current outlook of the Heat’s backcourt, Murray could be a real solid option to take over the starting point guard role this year,” he added.

The Heat lost Tyler Herro, among other pieces in their roster, to get Antetokounmpo. Murray presents an ideal replacement if the Heat can get the salary fit right.

Miami Heat’s Push to Bring Giannis Antetokounmpo More Help

Murray, 29, is on a four-year $114.2 million contract, which runs out in 2027-28. He will earn roughly $28.7 million in 2026-27, which is a significant commitment. Herro’s almost-similar salary was one of the main reasons for moving him in the first place.

The only means to conduct a salary-matching deal is for the Heat to use Andrew Wiggins in a trade for Murray. The Heat can also use a young star like Nikola Jovic, as well as draft assets, which will be favored by the Pelicans.

The Pelicans are in a position to move several key stars. The likes of Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III have all had links to trade away from New Orleans. Murray could join that list for the right returns.

“The Pelicans may sell most of their team this offseason, and given Murray’s age and decline from the player he was a few seasons ago, he may not be that expensive in a possible trade. He is under contract through 2028,” Jordan added.

Murray’s Potential Contribution to Miami

At 6-foot-4, Murray is not the most imposing on the floor, but one of the elite scoring guards in the league. His long-term injury derailed his form as he was on a path to becoming a consistent 20-point average star.

His addition to the Heat roster that already has Antetokounmpo and Adebayo could create a formidable front-to-back dynamic. The defense-to-offense setup will be enticing.

For a guard, Murray is a strong rebounder in his peak All-Star form, and the Heat can make use of those characteristics. He can also reduce some offensive load from the main stars as the Heat look to build a formidable championship-worthy roster.

Murray must prove he has fully recovered from the Achilles injury, as explosive movements are key to his game. He did play 14 games on his return, and durability concerns have never been an issue for him.





