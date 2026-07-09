Miami Heat Urged to Target Veteran Sharpshooter as LeBron James Alternative

The Miami Heat are already winners this offseason following their addition of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

However, that hasn’t stopped Erik Spoelstra’s team from being linked with a potential reunion with LeBron James. The aging superstar is an unrestricted free agent this summer, and has his choice of landing spots, Miami among them.

Bringing LeBron back to Miami, for what could be his final season, would certainly be a draw for the Heat. Of course, there’s no guarantee LeBron opts for that reunion, leaving both Miami and every other interested team in limbo.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey believes the Heat should have a “Plan B” in place, in case they ultimately miss out on bringing LeBron back to South Beach. Bailey noted that for Miami, the backup plan should be finding additional sharpshooters to provide spacing for Giannis.

Bailey event noted that Seth Curry or Doug McDermott would be logical targets.

“Adding LeBron makes sense, but he might actually compound the Heat’s biggest problem, too,” Bailey wrote. “With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo together, shooting at the other three spots will be crucial. Without it, the offense could just feel too cramped.”

Bailey continued.

“While players like Andrew Wiggins and the recently signed Tim Hardaway Jr. can help on that front, it wouldn’t hurt to add some more. The players left on the market may have a hard time consistently cracking Miami’s rotation, but someone like Seth Curry or Doug McDermott on the minimum wouldn’t be a bad fit in a pinch.”

Seth Curry Would Fit With the Heat

When healthy, Seth Curry is one of the best sharpshooting guards in the NBA. For his career, he’s knocking down 43.3% of his perimeter shots on 3.9 attempts per game. His position in the rotation rarely impacts the overall usage rates of the stars around him, allowing the offense to flow naturally.

Curry is an unrestricted free agent this summer after his one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors expired. He could be tempted by a move to Miami, where Giannis’ downhill gravity would create plenty of open shooting opportunities.

Ideally, the Heat will surround Giannis with multiple sharpshooters. Tim Hardaway Jr’s addition has already been a step in the right direction.

Could Doug McDermott be the Answer For Miami

McDermott is also an interesting prospect. He spent last season with the Sacramento Kings, shooting 39% from deep. In his career, McDermott is averaging 41% from behind the arc, on 3.5 attempts per game.

Like Curry, McDermott is an unrestricted free agent this summer. He would instantly provide the spacing the Heat should be looking for. It’s unlikely that Miami could acquire both Curry and McDermott; as such, Riley may need to choose between the two, with neither being a bad option.

So, while the dream of bringing LeBron back to Miami makes perfect sense, adding another sharpshooter is arguably the better way to go. Giannis won a championship when the Milwaukee Bucks surrounded him with shooters and three-and-d talents.

The fact that two of the best shooters are both available this summer, and will likely sign on veteran minimum deals, is a stroke of luck that might not happen again.