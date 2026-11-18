The Miami Heat found a way to partner with video game company Rockstar Games ahead of the hyped GTA VI release. Video game fans are familiar with the Grant Theft Auto franchise of games that feature mayhem gameplay in popular cities. One past GTA game took place in Vice City to reference Miami, and the NBA partnership now makes perfect sense with the GTA VI timing.

ESPN shared the following from the official Heat release and what they are doing:

“The night will feature a special Vice-themed court and a reimagined edition of the team’s popular alternate uniforms. Even the roof of Kaseya Center is going to be altered to read: “Welcome to Vice City.” Miami revealed the pink, white and blue hardwood court Tuesday, featuring “Vice City” in the center and “I heart Vice City” on a baseline. The “VI” logo also appears near the dunker spot on each side of the court.”

Most NBA teams have a city themed home decor of special jerseys and court designs to honor their areas. Miami will have stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo wearing the special Vice City jerseys while playing on the special court. Fans who love basketball and video games will be extra tempted for this collaboration.

When Will Miami Heat Have Vice City Night?

Fans won’t have to wait long for the Heat to have the GTA VI themed night promoting the game. Wednesday night will see Miami hosting the Milwaukee Bucks with all the tie ins to GTA VI days before the big release.

Former Heat star Tyler Herro and the other name traded for Giannis will have their first trip back to Miami as road players. Speculation has already existed over whether fans will cheer Herro for his contributions or boo him after the offseason with Adebayo.

Vice City night will add even more fun for the fans and players getting to take part in a unique theme. Reactions have been positive to the court so far, and past seasons honoring the Vice City colors have been overwhelmingly popular for the Heat going back to the Jimmy Butler era.

Miami Heat Fans Have All Joy Now

A winning streak has shown the Heat turning things around after a poor start to the season. Klay Thompson is turning back the clock as one of the top three-point shooters in the league so far this year on a new team.

Giannis has continued to be among the most consistent superstars in the league leading the new look roster to success. Point guard Davion Mitchell taking steps forward add another exciting variable to the unique roster. The team playing winning basketball makes it easier for the fan base to fully enjoy Vice City night.

One month of NBA action sees the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers emerging as the top Eastern Conference seeds. Miami must continue winning to keep pace and have a chance of good seeding. Vice City night should be viewed as a must-win against the worst team in the East.