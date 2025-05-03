Miami Heat Viewed as ‘Realistic’ Trade Destination for 2-Time NBA Champion

After a humbling first-round exit, the Miami Heat are expected to make multiple moves during the summer. Erik Spoelstra’s team needs a new star to lead the franchise.

The Heat will be linked with every star that could potentially hit the trade market this summer. Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo have both been discussed as being potential targets by the Heat’s fanbase and wider NBA media.

During a recent episode of the Zach Lowe Show, the long-time NBA analyst noted that Durant is the more logical target for the Heat. Especially as the Milwaukee Bucks have shown no indication that Giannis will be moving this summer.

Durant is expected to be on the move this summer. The Phoenix Suns need to begin retooling their roster, and Durant is the most logical trade chip.

Heat Should Consider a Rebuild

While chasing another star is the path Miami will likely choose, opting to enter a full-scale rebuild could be the wiser choice. ESPN’s Bobby Marks recently discussed why he believes now is the right time for the Heat to tear things down and start from scratch.

“It’s very hard threading the needle,” Marks said on an April 30 episode of ESPN’s NBA Today. “They’ve been a Play-In team the last couple of years. Would they ever consider taking a step back, potentially taking the Oklahoma City approach? Maybe you get a core player back and draft picks and going in that direction…They are going to be where they are a year from now, if there are no changes here. It may have to be taking a step back instead of going star-chasing.”

Choosing to rebuild is never easy. It means accepting multiple years of losing seasons. However, that decision could reposition the Heat to emerge as genuine contenders in the future. Right now, the franchise is treading water. Adding a star such as Durant isn’t a guarantee of success.

Bam Adebayo Expects Heat to Make Changes

During his postgame news conference on Monday, April 28, Bam Adebayo revealed his expectations for Miami’s offseason.

“There’s going to be a lot of changes this summer,” Adebayo said. “Just from my point of view, understanding how the guy with the silver hair works. Just be prepared for that.”

If the Heat does go down the rebuilding route, Adebayo’s exit could be one of those changes. However, given Riley’s history, it’s more likely that Miami looks to re-tool on the fly. Whether that means Durant will be moving to South Beach remains to be seen. The only thing for certain is that the Heat have a big offseason ahead of them.