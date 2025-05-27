Miami Heat’s Andrew Wiggins Tabbed as Potential “Strong Addition” for Lakers

Following their first-round elimination from the playoffs, the Miami Heat are expected to be busy in the offseason. Pat Riley is likely going to make multiple moves to improve the current team.

However, the Heat could also look to move on from some of the current roster. As such, it’s likely we see some outgoings as well as some incoming. In a recent episode of his “Buha’s Block” podcast, The Athletic’s Jovan Buha noted that Andrew Wiggins could be a strong addition for the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I think Wiggins, if the Lakers are looking to address the wing need on the trade market, Wiggins is a guy that I like a lot, and you can get there probably with some base of Rui plus matching salary,” Buha said. “Like, for me, any trade where the Lakers can add a rotation player and not give up one of their top six, I would say, like the line for me starts at Gabe, where I’d be willing to give him up for an upgrade. So I have not heard specifically Wiggins, but he is the type of target that would make sense for them.”

Wiggins joined the Heat as part of the Jimmy Butler trade. Nevertheless, Miami will likely be open to trade negotiations. Riley must find a way to construct a well-balanced roster, even if that means trading away a high-level defender such as Wiggins.

Heat Urged to Target Russell Westbrook

While Wiggins could emerge as a trade target for the Lakers, or other contending teams, the Heat may be looking to add a veteran ball-handler. The point guard position has been problematic for Miami, dating back to 2021 when Goran Dragic left the franchise.

Bailey Bassett of ClutchPoints has cited Russell Westbrook as a potential target for the Heat, once he becomes available.

“Nobody would question Westbrook’s hustle, work ethic, or competitiveness,” Bassett wrote. “All of these factors make him a solid free-agency fit for the Miami Heat…Westbrook is unlikely to sign for more than the veteran minimum, and adding good players for cheap has to be something that would intrigue the Heat.”

Westbrook would instantly solve the Heat’s problem at the guard position. And while he would only be a stop-gap solution, he would give Riley an opportunity to plan his next move on how to fix that position long-term.

Heat Unlikely to Land a Superstar

Bill Simmons doesn’t view the Heat as a genuine contender to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer.

Simmons’ comments about the Heat’s lack of trade assets stretch further than just a deal for Giannis. Miami could face the same problems when trying to acquire Kevin Durant or any other potentially available star. As such, making smart decisions in free agency is essential.

Riley will likely find an All-Star who is available via trade. However, it’s the work on the open market that will allow him to round out the roster. Of course, any outgoing trades, such as a potential deal for Wiggins, could also play a part.