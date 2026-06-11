Miami Heat’s Projected Giannis Antetokounmpo Contract Offer Revealed

The Miami Heat are reportedly the leading suitors to land Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason.

Whether a deal will be agreed in the coming months remains to be seen, but a move out of Milwaukee is on the cards for the Greek superstar.

According to Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang, the Heat has had a strong interest for months now and remains very much in the mix as the Bucks weigh trade options for their franchise cornerstone.

“The one thing I can write with certainty is that the Heat is very interested in Giannis Antetokounmpo,” Chiang wrote. “But the Heat was also very interested in Antetokounmpo ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline in February before the Milwaukee Bucks ultimately decided to hold on to Antetokounmpo for the rest of the season.”

Miami reportedly tabled a strong and tempting offer to the Bucks before the 2026 trade deadline. The Heat’s package included Tyler Herro, young prospects such as Kel’el Ware, and multiple first-round picks, including Miami’s No. 13 selection in the upcoming draft.

According to reports, the Bucks considered the offer but held on to Antetokounmpo. It is expected that the Heat will revisit trade talks this offseason to land the two-time MVP.

How Miami Heat Can Fit Star’s Salary Into Cap

The situation as to significant trades like Antetokounmpo’s is his salary. He is up for extension soon and any franchise hoping to land him must be able to absorb his max. wage.

“Antetokounmpo will definitely have some say in where he’s traded since he’s essentially on an expiring contract,” Chiang wrote. “He has a player option in his current deal for the 2027-28 season, providing him leverage to force his way to a specific team because of the long-term commitment teams will need from Antetokounmpo to give up the players and draft picks required to acquire him in a trade.”

“If Antetokounmpo is dealt, he would become eligible to sign a four-year, $275 million contract extension with his new team six months following the trade,” Chiang added.

The Heat will have to shed salary to accommodate Antetokounmpo. They will need to send out roughly $50 million in outgoing salary to make the math work under the cap.

Herro’s deal will be the biggest outlier because he will earn $33 million next season. Although they are still short of the mark, they are willing to add more pieces, but doing so will thin their core.

If Miami pushes forward, it can sustain its depth by gaining Antetokounmpo’s Bird Rights to re-sign or extend supporting players without relying on max cap space.

How Miami Can Benefit from Giannis Antetokounmpo

Getting Antetokounmpo would pivot the Heat into building immediately around a superstar core featuring him and Bam Adebayo. This has been the franchise’s motivation in their pursuit of the 31-year-old superstar from Milwaukee.

The Heat will be legitimate contenders and get that missing spark they need to pull off mediocrity in recent seasons. The Antetokounmpo-Adebayo combo will be a formidable frontcourt pairing, capable of switching, protecting the rim, dominating in transition, and scoring.

Antetokounmpo is still delivering his two-way dominance despite team and injury struggles this year. He had demanded a co-star at the Bucks but that requirement hasn’t been met and Adebayo could be the co-star he wanted.





