Miami Heat’s Massive Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Package Revealed

The Miami Heat have emerged among the front-runners to acquire two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks.

A reported trade package makes the Heat stand out among interested teams. According to Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson Miami’s offer includes Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., the No. 13 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and two future first-round picks, potentially with pick swaps.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Adel Burton, major adjustments in the NBA anti-tanking rule favor the Heat’s offer.

“The Heat all in all have the best package of the teams strongly considering making a run at Giannis,” Burton wrote. “This was the case before the rule change but even more valuable now. The rules will be re-evaluated in 2029 so this window of time is perfect for the Heat to capitalize on their newfound lottery chances.”

The new rule improves the long-term value of their draft compensation for Milwaukee. The franchise is aiming for a rebuild post-Antetokounmpo and needs all the draft assets it can get before considering moving him.

How the New Rule Helps Miami Heat Land Star

The NBA’s governing body approved significant changes to the draft lottery system to curb tanking by teams aiming for higher draft picks. One of which is the expansion of the lottery from 14 to 16 teams starting from 2027 through 2029.

Also, there are now flattened odds in the lottery selection and penalties for the bottom three teams as they will now have reduced chances at the top pick.

This new rule makes it risky for teams to bottom out, meaning Milwaukee could leverage Miami’s assets more effectively without fully committing to years of losing.

South Beach could be an attractive destination for Antetokounmpo, who reportedly wants to remain in the East. Reports indicate the Bucks seriously considered that Heat offer before the trade deadline but held out for potentially better summer packages.

The Heat will be back this offseason and will be the favorites to entice Milwaukee to a trade for their franchise cornerstone.

“The other teams rumored to be in the Giannis sweepstakes are Golden State, Portland, and New York. Now, could a contender with a war chest like Oklahoma City, San Antonio, or Houston get creative in the mix? Sure, but that is unlikely,” Burton added. “That means that none of the other teams outside of the New York Knicks have the track record in recent history to not bottom out. The issue with New York is they traded five first-round picks for Mikal Bridges.”

The Heat will face competition to get Antetokounmpo, however, with the Bucks’ demands, not many franchises can give in to a deal.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Fit in Miami

The big plan from Pat Riley and the Heat front office is to pair Antetokounmpo with Bam Adebayo. Instantly, the franchise will be elite offensively and defensively.

It gives Antetokounmpo the co-star he had so much wanted and elevates the Heat’s roster, which has been under Adebayo’s orbit. Herro has been a consistent scorer but that is just about that, he doesn’t look like the co-star to take the Heat over the line. The Bucks can benefit from his scoring to make sure they don’t slip into tanking territory.

Miami has reached the NBA Finals twice in recent memory, but it didn’t win on either occasions but showed that it can build a winning culture, something that can attract the Greek superstar.