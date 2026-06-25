Miami Heat’s Projected Trade Package for Ja Morant Revealed

After making a blockbuster move for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Miami Heat is once again speculated to chase a high-upside splash in Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

Morant has come up in trade discussions in the past year or so, but it appears that the Grizzlies may be finally intent on moving him this time around.

According to Athlon Sports writer Nathaniel Halloway, the Grizzlies’ star guard could be on the move.

“One player who continues to be in trade rumors for Memphis is Morant, who has missed multiple games due to injuries this season, along with one in which he was suspended after getting into a heated exchange with head coach Tuomas Iisalo,” Holloway wrote.

In the proposed deal, Memphis would send Morant to Miami in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jovic, and additional draft capital.

The Heat are aiming to bolster the backcourt as it builds around stars like Bam Adebayo and newly acquired Antetokounmpo.

How the Miami Heat Can Get Ja Morant

Getting a star like Morant after signing Antetokounmpo could be difficult. To construct a good package for the Grizzlies star, the Heat will have to go deep in their already thin core to get salary-matching pieces.

Wiggins is on a sizable deal and will be the headliner for a trade like this. The Heat under Pat Riley has a history of creative financial maneuvering and will employ that here to get Morant.

Morant, 26, is on a five-year, $197 million extension that runs through 2027-28. He will earn $42 million next year, which is a significant sum. The Grizzlies are looking to offload his salary, but not at the expense of losing some of their competitiveness.

Wiggins will provide immediate salary relief and a veteran wing who has shown scoring ability. Jovic will add youth and upside to the Wings. The extra draft capital sweetens the deal for Memphis, which will move its franchise cornerstone.

Morant’s deal will no doubt push the Heat further closer to the first apron, seeing how they are in that position with the Antetokounmpo acquisition. However, it may be a risk worth taking as they are certainly entering a win-now window.

What This Trade Would Mean

Fitting Morant into a roster already containing Adebayo and Antetokounmpo is a top addition. The frontcourt is elite, and the backcourt gets an upgrade.

Morant is one of the most explosive guards in the league and brings an added scoring edge to the roster. At his peak healthy form, he is an offensive threat and would add a secondary creation alongside Antetokounmpo’s interior presence and Adebayo’s all-around game.

The Heat already have Norman Powell in the roster, and putting him and Morant together in the backcourt while Antetokounmpo and Adebayo man the frontcourt will set the Heat up for a true contention path.

The issue with Morant is that the Heat won’t know what version of the guard they are getting. There is the always-injured version who has been limited to 79 games in the last three seasons. There is also the off-court drama version, which can cause instability in the team.

However, if the Heat can get the All-Star level Morant, the star that has averaged over 25 points, close to six rebounds, over eight assists in the past, they will be set in their backcourt long-term.





