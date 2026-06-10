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Miami Heat Might Have To Take 31-Year-Old Vet In Giannis Deal

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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 02: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks works out before the game against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum on March 02, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Before the 2026 NBA Draft, the Giannis Antetokounmpo saga could find its conclusion. For the time being, the Miami Heat seem to be in solid standing.

You would have a hard time finding a team that is more connected to the Milwaukee Bucks superstar than Giannis right now.

Not only does Giannis reportedly have an interest in playing for Miami, which is key to trade negotiations, but the Bucks seem to have a lot of interest in Miami’s offer as well.

If the Heat land Giannis, though, they might have to take on another player from Milwaukee.

Miami Heat Might Have To Take 31-Year-Old Vet In Giannis Deal

Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 12: Bobby Portis #9 of the Milwaukee Bucks warms up prior to a game against the Miami Heat at the Miami-Dade County arena on January 12, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

According to The Associated Press’s Tim Reynolds, there is a “growing belief in some corners” that a trade including Giannis might have to include Bobby Portis.

Unless there is another team getting involved, Portis is a player that the Heat will have to think about taking on as they hunt for the opportunity to add the former MVP to their roster for the 2026 NBA season.

Bobby Portis’ NBA Run

Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks

GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – FEBRUARY 13: Bobby Portis #9 of the Milwaukee Bucks is defended by Kevin Love #42 of the Miami Heat during the first half of a game at Fiserv Forum on February 13, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Going into the 2026-2027 NBA season, Portis is in year two of a three-year contract. His salary for the year is set at $14.5 million.

Next season, Portis has a player option on his deal for $15.5 million.

At this stage, Portis is an 11-year NBA veteran who started his career with the Chicago Bulls. He spent four seasons in Chicago, one season in Washington, and one season in New York.

During the 2020-2021 season, Portis debuted with the Bucks. He has played a total of six seasons in Milwaukee. In over 400 games, Portis has produced averages of 13.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. He’s been shooting 40.9% from three.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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