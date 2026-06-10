Before the 2026 NBA Draft, the Giannis Antetokounmpo saga could find its conclusion. For the time being, the Miami Heat seem to be in solid standing.

You would have a hard time finding a team that is more connected to the Milwaukee Bucks superstar than Giannis right now.

Not only does Giannis reportedly have an interest in playing for Miami, which is key to trade negotiations, but the Bucks seem to have a lot of interest in Miami’s offer as well.

If the Heat land Giannis, though, they might have to take on another player from Milwaukee.

Miami Heat Might Have To Take 31-Year-Old Vet In Giannis Deal

According to The Associated Press’s Tim Reynolds, there is a “growing belief in some corners” that a trade including Giannis might have to include Bobby Portis.

Unless there is another team getting involved, Portis is a player that the Heat will have to think about taking on as they hunt for the opportunity to add the former MVP to their roster for the 2026 NBA season.

Bobby Portis’ NBA Run

Going into the 2026-2027 NBA season, Portis is in year two of a three-year contract. His salary for the year is set at $14.5 million.

Next season, Portis has a player option on his deal for $15.5 million.

At this stage, Portis is an 11-year NBA veteran who started his career with the Chicago Bulls. He spent four seasons in Chicago, one season in Washington, and one season in New York.

During the 2020-2021 season, Portis debuted with the Bucks. He has played a total of six seasons in Milwaukee. In over 400 games, Portis has produced averages of 13.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. He’s been shooting 40.9% from three.