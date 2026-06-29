Miami Heat Miss Out on Trade for Superstar Guard

The Miami Heat have made the biggest trade this offseason so far when they were able to get Giannis Antetokounmpo. It was a trade that saw Miami give up a lot of its depth and draft picks. Instead of keeping some assets for a future trade, they gave them all for Antetokounmpo.

For the last few weeks, Miami has been linked to being interested in Ja Morant. Morant is a star point guard who has worn out his welcome in Memphis. Yet, his trade value has taken a massive hit over the last couple of years because of injuries and off-court problems.

Because of those issues, the Heat thought they could still trade for him. Instead, the Portland Trail Blazers swooped in and made a move.

Heat Lose Out on Trying to Trade for Ja Morant

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Portland Trail Blazers have traded Jerami Grant and Kris Murray in exchange for Ja Morant. Not only did the Blazers get Morant, but they were able to trade a bad contract in order to bring him in. Miami missed out in a big way.

Knowing what the price was for Morant, there had to be an offer that the Heat could have matched. While they sent their most attractive players away for Antetokounmpo, they could have conjured up enough contracts to land Morant. Perhaps the Grizzlies wanted a draft pick from Miami, and they weren’t willing to do that.

Without Morant, there are still some questions about who is going to be the star in the backcourt. This team is going to run through Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, but they need a player to get the ball to both of them. Now, they will have to pivot to another, likely more expensive, option in the free agent market.

Miami has to Figure Out a Way to Build a New Core

The Heat now have to figure out a way to build out a new core since most of the core is in Milwaukee. Getting a point guard like Morant would have been a risk, but it clearly wouldn’t have cost them very much. That was a risk they should have been comfortable taking.

Now, Davion Mitchell will likely be the starting point guard heading into next year. While he’s a really good defensive player, his offensive skills could use some work. Andrew Wiggins is the only guy they have who can create his own jump shot reliably.

Perhaps the Heat are building a team that can smother everyone else from scoring, and that is what they will hang their hat on. This past year, Miami had the 14th-best defense in the NBA. That number will likely be in the top five next season with the way the current roster is put together.