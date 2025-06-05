Mock Trade Lands Former Rookie of The Year Guard With Miami Heat

It’s no secret that the Miami Heat are struggling to find a solution at the point guard position. Erik Spoelstra has cycled through multiple stop-gap solutions in recent years.

However, Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey has proposed a trade that could finally plug the biggest gap on the Heat’s roster. The trade idea looks like this:

Miami Heat Gets: Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies Get: Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jovic, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Pelle Larsson, a 2029 first-round draft pick and a 2031 first-round draft pick.

“The Heat’s side of the deal is a little easier to sell, even if it comes with a fair bit of risk,” Bailey wrote. “This is a lot to give up for a diminutive guard who’s struggled to stay on the floor throughout his career, but Morant also has superstar upside. And this season made it clear that a top duo of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro isn’t good enough for meaningful title contention.”

Morant is the type of star talent the Heat needs. He is a blockbuster talent capable of winning big games with moments of individual magic. However, his off-the-court issues and injury history are both causes for concern. Pat Riley would be wise to think twice before shipping out a wealth of young talent for a guard who has rarely shown he can stay on the floor and consistently produce at the highest level.

Heat Advised to Embrace a Down Year

In his June 2 offseason preview of the Heat, Spotrac’s cap expert, Keith Smith, detailed why embracing a year of struggle could set Miami up for long-term success.

Given Riley’s age, and desire to compete at all times, it’s unlikely we see him embrace the slower path back to the top. Nevertheless, on paper, accpeting a down year could be Miami’s quickest route back to contention.

Heat Urged to Target Russell Westbrook

Bailey Bassett of ClutchPoints recently pinpointed Russell Westbrook as a potential target for the Heat if he becomes available this summer.

“Nobody would question Westbrook’s hustle, work ethic, or competitiveness,” Bassett wrote. “All of these factors make him a solid free-agency fit for the Miami Heat…Westbrook is unlikely to sign for more than the veteran minimum, and adding good players for cheap has to be something that would intrigue the Heat.”

Westbrook would be a strong short-term solution at the guard position. He could help tide Miami over until they have cap space next summer. Furthermore, he could potentially become available on a veteran minimum deal.

Adding Westbrook would make far more sense than shipping out a significant amount of assets for Morant. After all, Westbrook had a strong season for the Denver Nuggets and is notorious for his availability.