Heat Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands NBA Young Star, Forms New Big 3

After their messy divorce with their former franchise star Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat suffered their first losing season in six years.

Their embarrassing sweep at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs could lead to sweeping changes in the organization.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed a blockbuster trade for the Heat to land their next star in Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant, forming a new Big 3 with Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.

Miami Heat receive: Ja Morant and Jay Huff

Memphis Grizzlies receive: Duncan Robinson, Kyle Anderson, Nikola Jović, Jaime Jaquez Jr., a 2025 first-round pick (via GSW), a 2029 first-round pick (top-four-protected) and a 2031 first-round pick

“Their longstanding itch for half-court scoring has yet to be scratched, and their star power hasn’t been where they needed since splitting with Jimmy Butler. Morant could help on both fronts. He’s an electric downhill scorer and a skilled creator for himself and his teammates. While there would be defensive question marks with a Morant-Tyler Herro backcourt, their offensive upside would be enormous, and they would have Adebayo and head coach Erik Spoelstra around to help correct some of those mistakes,” Buckley wrote.

Morant might need a change of scenery after he and the Grizzlies have spiraled since his gun-related incidents. The Heat culture under Pat Riley might just be what Morant needs to straighten his ways and get back his focus into basketball. After Morant led Memphis to the second round in 2022 in a grueling series where they pushed eventual champion Golden State Warriors to six games, the Grizzlies have only won two playoff games since then.

‘Lot of Changes’ Expected After Tumultuous Season

After their tumultuous season ended with the Cavaliers sweeping them, Adebayo forecast a busy offseason in Miami.

“There’s going to be a lot of changes this summer,” Adebayo said. “Just from my point of view, understanding how the guy with the silver hair works. Just be prepared for that.”

Adebayo was clearly referencing Heat president Pat Riley, who hates losing. Riley has a solid track record of retooling the Heat from the Big 3 era of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to Butler.

The Heat have no cap room to add a significant talent. So, the trade market will be their only pathway to shake up the roster that is so far away from contending for a championship, let alone in the Eastern Conference.

ESPN Front Office Insider Suggests Full Rebuild to Heat

ESPN’s Bobby Marks urged the Heat to consider dismantling their current roster and go full rebuilding like how the young teams on the rise now such as the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets.

“It’s very hard threading the needle,” Marks said of the Heat on the April 30 episode of “NBA Today” on ESPN. “They’ve been a Play-In team the last couple of years. Would they ever consider taking a step back, potentially taking the Oklahoma City approach? Maybe you get a core player back and draft picks and going in that direction…They are going to be where they are a year from now, if there are no changes here. It may have to be taking a step back instead of going star-chasing.”

However, rebuilding isn’t in Riley’s vocabulary. He did not tank when James left the Heat as the team stayed afloat as fringe playoff team until they acquired Butler, who led them to the two NBA Finals appearances.