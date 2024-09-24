Heat Sign Former $28 Million Wing Before Training Camp

The Miami Heat have added another name to their roster. With training camp days away, the Heat have added wing Nassir Little to their training camp roster.

NBA Insider Chris Haynes reported that the Heat have signed Little while giving the most basic details of the contract they gave him.

“Free agent wing Nassir Little has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Miami Heat, league source tells me,” Haynes posted on his X account.

Little last played for the Phoenix Suns, where he played one year of a four-year, $28 million contract. In his lone season with the Suns, he averaged 3.4 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 46% from the field and 30% from three in 45 games.

The Portland Trail Blazers signed Little to that contract in 2022 before trading him to Phoenix the following offseason. The Suns opted to waive Little and stretch the contract, making him a free agent. Little will get a chance to prove himself in Miami.

Nassir Little’s Contract With Miami

After Haynes’ report came out, Five on the Floor’s Greg Sylvander speculated on what Little’s contract would be. Since the Heat are barely below the NBA’s second tax apron, so adding him to a standard contract could be a problem.

“Nassir Little contract is either a training camp invite OR they are going over the 2nd apron with hopes of getting under later,” Sylvander wrote via his X account. “My (money) on it’s the former.”

Five Reasons Sports confirmed via its X account that Little would play on a non-guaranteed contract.

“They aren’t going over the 2nd apron,” the account confirmed. “I just confirmed.”

So Little will play for a spot on the roster. Little had a down year, so he will get the chance to prove himself as the player the Trail Blazers saw him as when they gave him that extension.

Miami could be a big break for him because they have an excellent development program and a habit of turning lesser names into rotation players. Little has proven himself in the past, and with a chip on his shoulder, he could be the Heat’s next success story.

The Heat will likely only convert him to a full-time contract if they trade away someone else first since they are trying to stay below that second tax apron. Crossing that threshold will lead to severe penalties like freezing first-round picks and being unable to aggregate contracts in trades.

The Heat are coming off a season where they made the playoffs as a No. 8 seed. The Celtics then eliminated them in a gentleman’s sweep. If they want to improve, the best way to do that is via trade, where they can combine contracts. Little will have his work cut out for him.

Heat Were Among Teams Who Worked Out Nassir Little

Multiple teams worked Little out before he signed with the Heat. Spotrac’s Keith Smith reported that the Heat were among the teams who worked him out.

“Free agent wing Nassir Little has/had workouts with the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, and Sacramento Kings,” Smith posted on his X account.