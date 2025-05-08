NBA Analyst Gets Real on Heat’s Bam Adebayo’s Limitations

As the Miami Heat begin to assess a disappointing season, the front office will likely conclude that another star player is needed. Tyler Herro stepped up admirably after Jimmy Butler left. Yet, in truth, Herro is better served as a secondary or tertiary option.

And then there’s the question of Bam Adebayo. The 27-year-old is an elite defender and fantastic playmaker on the elbows or around the wing. However, his limited scoring profile hinders his ability to be a highly impactful two-way performer.

During a recent episode of the “Zach Lowe Show podcast,” the long-time NBA analyst pinpointed Adebayo’s scoring struggles as a reason why he won’t ever be viewed as a top-tier star in the NBA.

Adebayo is elite at what he does. He is a winning player who gives the Heat a legitimate edge during tight games and through a long playoff series. Nevertheless, he’s at his best when anchoring a team built around star-level talent. As such, Adebayo’s current value to the Heat is limited.

Heat Should Target Zion Williamson

If the Heat are deadset on adding another star talent to the roster, then Zion Williamson could be a great “buy low” option. Williamson has struggled with injury during his NBA tenure, but his superstar upside is undeniable. That’s why Ryan Yousefi of The Miami New Times believes Williamson is a “home run” target for the Heat.

“Zion is the definition of generational upside,” Yousefi wrote. “When healthy, he’s a 27-7-4 NBA Jam custom character. The problem? Through five seasons, he’s missed more than two seasons’ worth of games…Nothing a little Heat Culture can’t fix, right?…Imagining a scenario in which the Heat lined up Ware, Zion, and Bam on the same court is devastating, even if it doesn’t fit the conventional way you’d build a starting unit.”

Williamson could be available at a discounted price. However, Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra would need to be convinced that Williamson is capable of showing a higher degree of professionalism than what we’ve seen during his time with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Miami Expected to Change Things Up

No matter what happens this summer, you can rest assured Riley is going to make some changes to the roster that got swept in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. Speaking to the media on April 28, Adebayo shared his belief that Miami will be active during the summer.

“There’s going to be a lot of changes this summer,” Adebayo said. “Just from my point of view, understanding how the guy with the silver hair works. Just be prepared for that.”

Miami certainly needs to make some moves. Whether those moves lead to another star or a rebuild will remain to be seen. The only thing for sure, is that the Heat can’t come into the 2025-26 season with the current rotation and expect success. Riley must prove he’s still capable of building a contender, or step aside and allow someone else to take the wheel.