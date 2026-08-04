The decision to hold a pro day out in Las Vegas during the NBA Summer League could end up with Victor Oladipo getting back in the NBA.

The 34-year-old guard hasn’t suited up in the NBA since the 2022-2023 NBA season, when he played his third season with the Miami Heat.

But the Sacramento Kings could come calling.

NBA Rumors Deliver Promising News To Ex-Heat Guard Victor Oladipo

According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, Oladipo is an option for the Kings as they search for a seasoned mentor to come in and help the rookie Darius Acuff Jr.

Having been in the NBA from 2013 to 2023, Oladipo brings plenty of experience to the table.

In addition to Oladipo, the Kings are also rumored to be considering a reunion with Russell Westbrook, who spent the 2025-2026 NBA season with the Kings.

“League sources say that Sacramento covets a veteran point guard to mentor prized rookie Darius Acuff Jr. and is thus now weighing the prospect of bringing back Russell Westbrook … or bringing in Victor Oladipo to fill that role,” Stein wrote on August 3. “The Kings were among the teams to attend Oladipo’s recent workout in Las Vegas during summer league.”

Victor Oladipo’s NBA Career

Oladipo spent the first three seasons of his career with the Orlando Magic before landing with the Oklahoma City Thunder for a season. Then, Oladipo gave the Indiana Pacers four quality years.

During his time with the Pacers, Oladipo posted averages of 20.6 points, 4.3 assists, and 5.2 rebounds. He shot 35.6% from three.

In two of Oladipo’s seasons with the Pacers, he earned All-Star honors.

After his run with the Pacers, Oladipo spent time with the Houston Rockets before getting traded to the Miami Heat.

With the Heat, Oladipo appeared in 54 games across three seasons. He came off the bench to average 11.0 points, 3.5 assists, and 3.1 rebounds, while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc.

Last year, Oladipo had a brief run with Guangzhou Loong Lions of the CBA. He also spent time in the NBA G League with the Milwaukee Bucks’ affiliate.