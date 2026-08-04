BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 21: Victor Oladipo #4 of the Miami Heat warms up before Game Three of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on May 21, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
The decision to hold a pro day out in Las Vegas during the NBA Summer League could end up with Victor Oladipo getting back in the NBA.
The 34-year-old guard hasn’t suited up in the NBA since the 2022-2023 NBA season, when he played his third season with the Miami Heat.
NBA Rumors Deliver Promising News To Ex-Heat Guard Victor Oladipo
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – FEBRUARY 27: Victor Oladipo #4 of the Miami Heat looks on during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on February 27, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Having been in the NBA from 2013 to 2023, Oladipo brings plenty of experience to the table.
In addition to Oladipo, the Kings are also rumored to be considering a reunion with Russell Westbrook, who spent the 2025-2026 NBA season with the Kings.
“League sources say that Sacramento covets a veteran point guard to mentor prized rookie Darius Acuff Jr. and is thus now weighing the prospect of bringing back Russell Westbrook … or bringing in Victor Oladipo to fill that role,” Stein wrote on August 3. “The Kings were among the teams to attend Oladipo’s recent workout in Las Vegas during summer league.”
Victor Oladipo’s NBA Career
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 12: Victor Oladipo #4 of the Miami Heat reacts during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Miami-Dade County arena on January 12, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Oladipo spent the first three seasons of his career with the Orlando Magic before landing with the Oklahoma City Thunder for a season. Then, Oladipo gave the Indiana Pacers four quality years.
During his time with the Pacers, Oladipo posted averages of 20.6 points, 4.3 assists, and 5.2 rebounds. He shot 35.6% from three.
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JANUARY 06: Victor Oladipo #4 of the Miami Heat celebrates scoring with Max Strus #31during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on January 06, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Heat defeated the Suns 104-96. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
In two of Oladipo’s seasons with the Pacers, he earned All-Star honors.
After his run with the Pacers, Oladipo spent time with the Houston Rockets before getting traded to the Miami Heat.
With the Heat, Oladipo appeared in 54 games across three seasons. He came off the bench to average 11.0 points, 3.5 assists, and 3.1 rebounds, while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc.
Last year, Oladipo had a brief run with Guangzhou Loong Lions of the CBA. He also spent time in the NBA G League with the Milwaukee Bucks’ affiliate.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
The decision to hold a pro day out in Las Vegas during the NBA Summer League could end up with Victor Oladipo getting back in the NBA. The 34-year-old guard hasn’t suited up in the NBA since the 2022-2023 NBA season, when he played his third season with the Miami Heat. But the Sacramento Kings […]