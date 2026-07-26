Heat Dealt Unfortunate News on $73 Million Star in LeBron James Fallout

The Miami Heat are scrambling for alternative options with LeBron James spurning a return to South Beach in favor of the Philadelphia 76ers. NBA rumors continue to link the Heat to several stars, but one guard may not be wearing a Miami uniform anytime soon.

Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reported that the Heat are not close to a deal with DeMar DeRozan. The Heat appear to be prioritizing potentially landing Klay Thompson, but Miami needs the Dallas Mavericks to cut ties with the veteran in order to land the sharpshooter.

“The Heat has had conversation with free agent forward Demar DeRozan’s camp in the aftermath of James picking the 76ers, but there’s no deal at this point and it’s unclear if there will be one,” Jackson wrote in a July 25, story titled, “Where things stand with Heat’s free agent pursuit a day after James picks 76ers.”

“The reason: Though the Heat has interest in DeRozan and appreciates his skills, at least one Heat official wants to be patient and wait out the market before making a move with one of the team’s three open roster spots, a source said.”

Let’s explore the latest Heat rumors.

Heat Rumors: Miami Has Competition to Land DeMar DeRozan After Striking Out on LeBron James

DeRozan was previously on a three-year, $73.7 million contract before being released by the Sacramento Kings. The Heat clearly would have loved to have James, but DeRozan would not be a bad backup plan.

The guard averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game while shooting 32% from long range in 77 starts last season. Miami may need to make a decision soon as the Heat are not the only team rejected by James who could have an interest in landing DeRozan.

LeBron James’ Agent Expected the Superstar to Sign With the Heat Before Joining 76ers

It will not make Heat fans feel any better that even James’ agent Rich Paul expected the star to sign with Miami at one point during NBA free agency. The news does demonstrate just how painfully close the Heat were in potentially landing James.

“It appears the final three teams on his list were Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia, as ESPN’s Shams Charania had reported in recent days,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst detailed in a July 25, article story titled, “LeBron chooses 76ers: Why not Cavs or Heat? Here’s what Windy knows.” “The Heat had a compelling case after trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo. They also have James’ 2024 Olympic teammate, Bam Adebayo, on the roster.

“Paul told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne on Friday that, for a time, he believed James was headed to Miami,” Windhorst continued.

“The Heat, however, are a little thin after they traded four young players — Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis — for Antetokounmpo and lost All-Star Norman Powell in free agency. James’ focus on picking the team best positioned to win a title might have negatively affected the Heat’s standing. (And no, their YouTube gaffe didn’t play a role in this decision.)”

The Heat have also been linked to Bradley Beal but appear to be waiting on Thompson before making a decision on the veteran or DeRozan.