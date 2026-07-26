NBA Star Bradley Beal Gets Bad News From Miami Heat

The Miami Heat learned that LeBron James wasn’t coming back to South Beach after all. After James committed to the Philadelphia 76ers, that put a spotlight on a few veterans, such as Bradley Beal.

While Beal could be one of the Heat’s newest additions after they struck out on LeBron, the veteran guard is in a bad spot for the time being.

According to the Miami Herald, the Heat are currently prioritizing an attempt to land the Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter Klay Thompson. As July closes out, Thompson is the main preference for the Heat.

Bradley Beal’s NBA Run

The 33-year-old guard entered the NBA in 2012. He was the third-overall pick in the NBA Draft out of Florida at the time. Beal started his career with the Washington Wizards.

For the first 11 years of his career, Beal played for the Wizards. He averaged 22.1 points and 4.3 assists. Beal was a three-time All-Star during his run with the Wizards.

Ahead of the 2023-2024 NBA season, the Wizards moved Beal to the Phoenix Suns at the guard’s preference. He played 106 games for Phoenix, starting in 91 of those matchups.

Last July, Beal and the Suns agreed to a buyout. Beal went to the Los Angeles Clippers on a two-year deal. Unfortunately, he appeared in just six games before suffering a season-ending injury. Beal declined his team option to become a free agent again this summer.

The veteran guard is expected to make his return to the court in 2026-2027, but his chances of joining the Heat will likely hinge on whether they land Thompson or not.