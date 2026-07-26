NBA Star Bradley Beal Gets Bad News From Miami Heat

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Bradley Beal #0 of the Los Angeles Clippers looks on against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter at Intuit Dome on November 04, 2025 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
The Miami Heat learned that LeBron James wasn’t coming back to South Beach after all. After James committed to the Philadelphia 76ers, that put a spotlight on a few veterans, such as Bradley Beal.
While Beal could be one of the Heat’s newest additions after they struck out on LeBron, the veteran guard is in a bad spot for the time being.
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – APRIL 11: Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the second half of the NBA game at PHX Arena on April 11, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: Bradley Beal #0 of the LA Clippers reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Intuit Dome on November 08, 2025 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
The 33-year-old guard entered the NBA in 2012. He was the third-overall pick in the NBA Draft out of Florida at the time. Beal started his career with the Washington Wizards.
For the first 11 years of his career, Beal played for the Wizards. He averaged 22.1 points and 4.3 assists. Beal was a three-time All-Star during his run with the Wizards.
GettySALT LAKE CITY, UT – OCTOBER 22: Bradley Beal #0 of the Los Angeles Clippers is pressured by Keyonte George #3 of the Utah Jazz during the first half of their game at the Delta Center on October 22, 2025 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)
Ahead of the 2023-2024 NBA season, the Wizards moved Beal to the Phoenix Suns at the guard’s preference. He played 106 games for Phoenix, starting in 91 of those matchups.
Last July, Beal and the Suns agreed to a buyout. Beal went to the Los Angeles Clippers on a two-year deal. Unfortunately, he appeared in just six games before suffering a season-ending injury. Beal declined his team option to become a free agent again this summer.
The veteran guard is expected to make his return to the court in 2026-2027, but his chances of joining the Heat will likely hinge on whether they land Thompson or not.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
The Miami Heat learned that LeBron James wasn’t coming back to South Beach after all. After James committed to the Philadelphia 76ers, that put a spotlight on a few veterans, such as Bradley Beal. While Beal could be one of the Heat’s newest additions after they struck out on LeBron, the veteran guard is in […]