NBA Teams Get Trade Price On Miami Heat 22-Year-Old Riser

The Miami Heat have an intriguing trade prospect in Ke’lel Ware. As the Heat are expected to make some notable roster changes, Ware is a player who is expected to be on the radar of some teams across the league.

For the time being, the Heat aren’t known to be shopping Ware around. According to a report from the Miami Herald, the Heat “have no intention” of moving Ware on his own.

But if a team like the Los Angeles Lakers made a call to Miami to inquire, the likely price has been revealed.

NBA Teams Get Trade Price On Miami Heat’s 22-Year-Old Riser

According to the Miami Herald, it would likely cost a first-round pick in order to take the 22-year-old out of Miami.

It seems there’s been enough interest in Ware from around the league to drive the price up that high.

However, the Heat don’t seem all that motivated in shopping Ware for obvious reasons. Since he holds first-round value, Ware could be an intriguing asset in a big move for a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Kel’el Ware’s Miami Heat Run

In 2024, Ware was wrapping up his time at Indiana, playing in the NCAA. He had stints with the Hoosiers and Oregon.

At Oregon, Ware was a reserve who averaged 15.8 minutes off the bench. He produced 6.6 points per game, along with 4.1 rebounds per game.

When he made his way to Indiana, Ware’s playing time doubled as a starter. He produced averages of 15.9 points and 9.9 rebounds.

During the 2024 NBA Draft, the Heat selected Ware with the 15th overall pick.

As a rookie, Ware made 55.4% of his shots from the field, to average 9.3 points per game. He came down with 7.4 rebounds per game.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Ware appeared in 77 games. He started in just 34 of those matchups. Seeing the court for 22.1 minutes per game, Ware produced averages of 11. points per game, and came down with 9.0 rebounds per game.