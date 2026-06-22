NBA Trade Rumors: Heat Expected to Pivot to $149 Million Star If Giannis Trade Fails

The Miami Heat are on the scorching topics in the days leading up to the 2026 NBA Draft. Miami has emerged as a top landing spot for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, and it’s believed that if Antetokounmpo gets moved, it will be before the draft.

The Heat’s biggest competition in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, is the Boston Celtics.

Although Antetokounmpo is closing in on potentially landing with Miami, there’s a chance that Boston slips in front of them and lands the two-time MVP.

If this happens to take place, the Miami Heat are expected to pursue a trade for Los Angeles Clippers’ superstar Kawhi Leonard, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints says.

“Should Miami be turned down again in its quest to strike a trade for Giannis, the franchise will turn its attention to another top-tier name who will come up in offseason trade chatter: Kawhi Leonard,” the insider wrote.

Bam Adebayo is Off-Limits in Heat Trade Talks

The Miami Heat are looking towards a roster-altering change for the 2026-27 season.

After back-to-back first-round exits in 2024 and 2025 and missing the postseason in 2026, the franchise is ready for a culture change.

This pursuit for a new franchise star is envisioned to pair them with Bam Adebayo.

According to BasketNews, Adebayo is the only player who is off-limits in Miami Heat trade talks. With this information, players like Tyler Herro, Andrew Wiggins, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. have been popular names in rumors.

Herro is set to earn $33 million in an expiring contract in 2026-27, and Wiggins has a $39.16 million player option for next season. Meanwhile, Jaquez Jr. carries the most team-friendly deal among the three. He has a $5.93 team option for next season.

The Heat didn’t offer a contract extension to Tyler Herro before the 2025-26 season. This factor has made him a top trade piece in deals involving Miami.

To go along with the players, the Miami Heat are expected to add draft capital in a blockbuster trade. Miami holds the No. 13 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, along with multiple other first-round picks and three pick swaps.

Miami Will Decide Between Tyler Herro and Norman Powell

One driving factor for the Miami Heat in their actions this offseason is determining between Tyler Herro and Norman Powell.

Herro provides more youth at 26 years old, but carries an expensive contract: $33 million next season.

On the flipside, Norman Powell is 33 years old. His career trajectory is different from the rest after earning his first All-Star nod last season.

As an unrestricted free agent this summer, Powell is expected to ask for upward of $25 million annually in a new deal, per Brett Siegel. This number could result in significantly less money than Tyler Herro’s. With that being said, the Heat’s answer between the two may come down to finances.

Trading for a superstar talent such as the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo or the Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard would ultimately help answer this question for the Heat.

Miami will get more information about the franchise leading up to the 2026 NBA Draft that takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday.