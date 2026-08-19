Miami Heat Projected to Land 25 PPG All-Star PG With Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Miami Heat has been playing a game of chicken with the free agent market. Many rumors but no movement.

But the reality is that no one left in free agency can move the needle for the Heat. Adding DeMar DeRozan could be nice. Getting Klay Thompson could help. But neither player would give the Heat what it truly needs around Giannis Antetokounmpo before the team can start thinking about competing for a championship.

A legitimate backcourt star.

Heat fans love what Davion Mitchell brings to the table, and justifiably so. But he is far from what one would consider a playmaking star. And he appears to be the only starting-caliber guard on the roster.

For the Heat to take the next level and contend with the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers in the East, it needs to make a splashy trade.

The Star Point Guard the Miami Heat Should Pair With Giannis Antetokounmpo

It’s time for the Heat to call the Denver Nuggets about Jamal Murray. The Nuggets need help getting their head above water again, and the Heat can’t enter the 2026-27 season without a star playmaker for Antetokounmpo.

Here’s how both teams can help one another through a blockbuster three-team framework.

Heat receives: Jamal Murray

Nuggets receive: Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jovic, Jarred Vanderbilt Jaden Hardy, a 2029 first round pick (via MIA) and a 2031 second round pick (from LAL, via WAS)

Lakers receive: Cameron Johnson

The idea is clear. I’d just clean up the grammar and make the Nuggets’ benefit read more naturally:

This trade is hypothetical and intended to give the Heat a badly needed star point guard, while giving the Nuggets major financial relief, serious depth and an All-Star-caliber wing to pair with Nikola Jokic. Meanwhile, the Lakers satisfy a desperate need for a starting-caliber wing.

Why Miami, Denver and L.A. Do the Trade

The Lakers have been after Jonathan Kuminga all offseason. Johnson is the elite shooter and proven playoff starter the Lakers need. In the deal, L.A. also unloads Vanderbilt’s contract.

For the Nuggets, this deal shaves over $8 million in payroll and puts them well below the second apron, giving Denver the financial breathing room to re-sign restricted free agent Peyton Watson. With Watson back in the mix and an elite two-way wing in Wiggins around Jokic and Aaron Gordon, the Nuggets would still have enough to contend in the West.

For the Heat, now coming out of the East is an attainable goal.

Murray is an electric scorer — he is coming off a career-high 25.4 points per game and 43.5 percent from the 3-point line — and a perfect on-paper fit alongside the slashing Antetokounmpo.

Murray is the kind of player who can put pressure on the defense in multiple ways. He can get to the basket while knocking down both spot-up and movement 3s. Murray would give the Heat a tier on offense it simply wouldn’t be able to unlock without him.

If the Nuggets are serious about remediating their financial situation and retaining a potential future All-Star in Watson, they’ll do this trade. And if the Heat truly has championship aspirations in Year 1 with Antetokounmpo, this is the kind of price the franchise should be more than willing to pay.