Proposed Blockbuster NBA Trade Sends Kevin Durant to Miami Heat in 3-Team Deal

The Miami Heat can enter the new season boasting the biggest sweepstakes of the offseason with Giannis Antetokounmpo. While that seems like a good shout for championship aspirations, the surrounding core may not be there yet.

Taking out the Greek superstar, it is clear that the Heat would look worse than it did last season as the team’s depth is relatively thinner. The Heat sought reinforcements with reliable veteran additions like LeBron James. That didn’t work out. But there are other options out there.

In a proposed three-team trade involving the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies, the Heat would get its hands on a high-end veteran superstar.

Heat receive: Kevin Durant and Scotty Pippen Jr.

Rockets receive: Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jovic plus a 2029 first round pick (via MIA)

Grizzlies receive: 2027 second round pick (via MIA)

Durant joined Houston only last summer in a record seven-team deal. This proposal does not require the same magnitude, but the Heat would still move significant pieces.

Miami Heat-Kevin Durant Multi-Team Trade Idea

Durant turns 38 next month and remains under contract with the Rockets for two more seasons. The veteran signed a two-year $90 million extension before making the switch from the Phoenix Suns last summer. His salary for the 2026-27 season is roughly $43.9 million.

With Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, a salary like Durant’s doesn’t look feasible for the Heat. However, they didn’t use all significant pieces in acquiring the two-time MVP. In this proposal, Wiggins and Jovic’s deal could suffice.

Wiggins signed a new three-year deal which pays him $30.1 million for the 2026-27 season, but his final two years would be split to guarantee flexibility. Keeping him looks to be the original plan same as Jovic, which was why they weren’t moved in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.

However, with a chance to acquire a star like Durant, any move could be seen as necessary. This would mean that Miami pivots into a full win-now window.

There hasn’t been any clear indication that the Rockets want to move Durant. His production remained consistent, though the Rockets didn’t improve from a first round playoff exit last season.

Would welcome an opportunity to acquire Wiggins and a piece like Jovic? Although, this won’t be done with much flexibility in mind as Jovic’s deal even with a salary of $16.2 million for the upcoming season, still runs for the next four years.

Gaining From Durant, Pippen Additions

Durant played 78 games last season at 36.4 minutes per game, which at his age is an astonishing feat. He averaged 26 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

The Rockets first round exit wasn’t down to him, at least to an extent. He was durable all season only to be injured just before the postseason and he was limited to a single game in the entire series as they lost to a shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers.

Perhaps with a healthy Durant, the Rockets would have gone through that round. This indicates that the four-time scoring champion still has what it takes to contribute to a top roster.

The bottom line is Durant would vastly upgrade the Heat as a superstar scorer and elite perimeter shooter, which Miami lacks around Antetokounmpo.

Let’s not fail to mention how crucial Pippen, one of the league’s best undrafted stories, could be for the Heat. He is a natural table-setter, more so than Davion Mitchell, and would deliver the Heat a reliable backcourt playmaker. Pippen’s ability to orchestra and generate scoring opportunities could be game changing. And he’s only 25.

Would Durant make the Heat the favorite in the East? A Big Three of Antetokounmpo, Durant and Adebayo has immense firepower.