Proposed Blockbuster NBA Trade Has Heat Land $215 Million Star for Herro

The Miami Heat face several roster decisions this offseason with Jimmy Butler’s future generating the majority of the buzz this summer. Miami also has a chance to explore potential trades while keeping Butler.

Bleacher Report’s latest proposal has the Heat landing Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young. The Hawks could be headed towards a rebuild after dealing Dejounte Murray following the NBA draft.

The trade pitch has Miami sending Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Nikola Jovic to Atlanta for Young. The Heat are also sending the Hawks two future first rounders (2029, 2031) as part of the blockbuster deal.

“You give up Tyler Herro, who I think goes in any star deal,” the Bleacher Report analyst detailed in the June 29, 2024, live stream on potential NBA trades that could happen before free agency. “He’s just the piece waiting to be moved.

“You give up Duncan who makes the money work, as well as give the Hawks a shooter they could potentially flip again. Jovic [is] a young player and then two very interesting first-round picks with Jimmy Butler’s future up in the air.”

Heat Guard Tyler Herro Still Has 3 Seasons Remaining on a 4-Year, $120 Million Contract

Miami could be eager to move on from Herro’s four-year, $120 million contract that still has three seasons remaining. Herro has a sizable $29 million cap hit in 2024-25.

So far, the Hawks have been unable to find a deal for Young that prompted the front office to strike a trade. Atlanta at least lands a legitimate scorer in Herro, but the guard has battled injuries in recent years. The Hawks would likely prefer these future draft picks to be sooner than 2029.

Herro played in just 42 games last season for Miami. The guard averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 39.6% from long range in these limited appearances last season.

Will the Hawks Hit the Reset Button by Striking a Blockbuster Trade With Trae Young?

Atlanta could take two different paths now that the team has moved on from Murray. After the Young-Murray backcourt experiment never quite went as planned, the Hawks could go back to building a roster around their remaining star guard.

Atlanta could choose to hit the reset button and trade more starters like Young and Clint Capela in the coming months. Under this scenario, Atlanta would be rebuilding around new No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher.

Young still has three seasons remaining on a five-year, $215 million contract. The point guard has a player option for his final season, which would allow Young to hit NBA free agency as soon as 2026.

Trae Young Prefers a Trade to the Lakers, Spurs or Pelicans: Insider

Prior to the Murray deal, Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported that the Hawks were expected to “gauge trade possibilities” for Young among others.

The NBA insider floated the Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans among the teams Young would prefer to land. Miami could also make some sense as a franchise able to revitalize Young’s value given the team’s strong reputation around The Association.

“The Hawks are certainly expected to now gauge trade possibilities for Murray, All-Star guard Trae Young, Clint Capela and the rest of their rostered players who aren’t named Jalen Johnson and Zaccharie Risacher, sources said,” Fischer detailed in a June 28 article titled, “Brandon Ingram expected to become available for trade as wing market comes into focus.”

“Young does have the Pelicans in mind of preferred possible next teams, league sources told Yahoo Sports, in addition to the Spurs and Lakers, but Young’s fit has never made much sense for a New Orleans situation that currently features C.J. McCollum in its backcourt.”