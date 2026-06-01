Following the San Antonio Spurs’ Western Conference Finals victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, a large group of Miami Heat fans felt a sense of paranoia due to the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade market.

Suddenly, the Thunder’s shortcomings have led many to wonder whether they could join the Giannis sweepstakes this summer. If OKC wants to talk shop with the Milwaukee Bucks, they would have the ability to put together a trade package that likely outshines the Miami Heat’s.

However, a Miami-based insider eased some of the bad thoughts. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel speculates that the Thunder might not be jumping at a big shakeup after their loss.

NBA Trade Rumors: Heat Insider Addresses Thunder Threat For Giannis

“The Thunder hardly are in a position of desperation after a highly contested Western Conference finals against the Spurs,” Winderman stated.

That’s a factor that many seem to overlook. When the Cleveland Cavaliers got swept by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, the questions were certainly valid. The Cavs weren’t close, and they haven’t been to an NBA Finals since the second LeBron James stint. Nobody would blame them if they had a roster shakeup.

As for the Thunder, they are still the NBA’s latest group of champions until the Spurs and the Knicks settle their series. Not only did they have a chance to repeat, but they were also just one win away from getting to the next and final round to do it. The Thunder aren’t desperate.

“Assuming Giannis watched the West playoffs, he would be aware of the level of challenge just to make it out of the conference,” Winderman added. “Second, does he want to play second fiddle to MVP Shai-Gilgeous Alexander? Third, would he commit to spend the balance of his career in Oklahoma? Yes, the Thunder likely could trump other offers, but Giannis will also have a say because of his ability to hit free agency as soon as the 2027 offseason.”

Miami Heat Remain Favored To Land Giannis Antetokounmpo

If the Bucks go through with moving Giannis this offseason, the Miami Heat remain the favorite to do so at this time.

For starters, Antetokounmpo is rumored to have a liking for the city. The location matters for the former MVP, and Miami is one of a few places he privately vouched for.

While the Bucks turned down the Heat’s loaded offer back in February 2026, the NBA Insider Ramona Shelburne recently reported that the Bucks were just not ready to trade Giannis. They liked the offer, which could go a long way for the Heat soon enough.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Lately

Before injuries piled up in 2025-2026, Giannis started the season hot with an MVP-caliber stretch.

By the end of the year, Antetokounmpo produced 27.6 points per game, while shooting 62.4% from the field. He also came down with 9.8 rebounds per game, and produced 5.4 assists per matchup. Antetokounmpo was an All-Star for the 10th year in a row.