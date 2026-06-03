ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 18: Bam Adebayo #13, Tyler Herro #14 and Kel'el Ware #7 of the Miami Heat react against the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter of an NBA play-in tournament game on April 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
When it comes to betting favorites, the Miami Heat have the top odds to land Giannis Antetokounmpo in a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks.
But not every bet cashes. So, if the Heat want to take a real swing at the Greek Freak this summer, they have to come to the table with their best offer right away.
Fortunately for the Bucks, the Heat truly mean business when it comes to the Giannis sweepstakes. According to a report from the Miami Herald, the roster has just one untouchable on it in Bam Adebayo.
NBA Trade Rumors: Heat’s Only Untouchable In Giannis Pursuit Revealed
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts after making a basket against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Chase Center on January 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
“The Heat’s interest in closing a deal is every bit as strong as it was before the trade deadline,” Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson wrote.
“As the Miami Herald reported in February, aside from Bam Adebayo, there has been no player deemed off limits in the Heat’s pursuit of Antetokounmpo.”
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – MARCH 10: Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat embraces him mom after a game against the Washington Wizards at Kaseya Center on March 10, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
So, when you think about that February trade that was rumored to go on the table and intrigued the Bucks, that could be in play this offseason, as the Bucks understand the time is running out for their relationship with Giannis.
Miami Heat’s Top Trade Pieces
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – MARCH 21: Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat looks on after the game between the Miami Heat and the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on March 21, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Tyler Herro is the most notable player who will see the trade block this summer.
It simply seems like the time is up for the former first-round pick out of Kentucky in Miami. If Herro played his final game for the Heat, he leaves with averages of 19.5 points, 4.1 assists, and 5.0 rebounds.
Kel’el Ware is another name that developed some intrigue throughout the 2025-2026 season. The former 15th pick out of Indiana showed plenty of promise over two seasons. He averaged 11.1 points and 9.0 rebounds last season.
Some other names to keep an eye on are Jaime Jaquez Jr, Nikola Jovic, and Pelle Larsson. The Heat will also have to work in some draft compensation as well.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
When it comes to betting favorites, the Miami Heat have the top odds to land Giannis Antetokounmpo in a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks. But not every bet cashes. So, if the Heat want to take a real swing at the Greek Freak this summer, they have to come to the table with their best […]