When it comes to betting favorites, the Miami Heat have the top odds to land Giannis Antetokounmpo in a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks.

But not every bet cashes. So, if the Heat want to take a real swing at the Greek Freak this summer, they have to come to the table with their best offer right away.

Fortunately for the Bucks, the Heat truly mean business when it comes to the Giannis sweepstakes. According to a report from the Miami Herald, the roster has just one untouchable on it in Bam Adebayo.

NBA Trade Rumors: Heat’s Only Untouchable In Giannis Pursuit Revealed

“The Heat’s interest in closing a deal is every bit as strong as it was before the trade deadline,” Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson wrote.

“As the Miami Herald reported in February, aside from Bam Adebayo, there has been no player deemed off limits in the Heat’s pursuit of Antetokounmpo.”

So, when you think about that February trade that was rumored to go on the table and intrigued the Bucks, that could be in play this offseason, as the Bucks understand the time is running out for their relationship with Giannis.

Miami Heat’s Top Trade Pieces

Tyler Herro is the most notable player who will see the trade block this summer.

It simply seems like the time is up for the former first-round pick out of Kentucky in Miami. If Herro played his final game for the Heat, he leaves with averages of 19.5 points, 4.1 assists, and 5.0 rebounds.

Kel’el Ware is another name that developed some intrigue throughout the 2025-2026 season. The former 15th pick out of Indiana showed plenty of promise over two seasons. He averaged 11.1 points and 9.0 rebounds last season.

Some other names to keep an eye on are Jaime Jaquez Jr, Nikola Jovic, and Pelle Larsson. The Heat will also have to work in some draft compensation as well.