Miami Heat Forward Makes Feelings Clear About Not Getting Traded

The Miami Heat made a big splash this offseason by acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis from the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Heat parted ways with plenty of players, including Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis, as per NBA.com.

They also traded the draft rights to Nate Ament, two future first-round picks, a future first-round pick swaps and a future second-round pick.

Miami Heat Forward on Not Getting Traded to Milwaukee

During the negotiations between the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks, Nikola Jovic was initially mentioned as part of the package for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Heat eventually kept Jovic, who told reporters on Wednesday that he’s happy to stay in South Beach and team up with “The Greek Freak.”

“I was happy that I stayed,” Jovic said, via Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald. “I thought I was probably not going to be here. But I’m really happy. Obviously, not only because I’m going to share the court and play with (Antetokounmpo), but I’m also happy that I’m going to be able to learn from one of the greatest power forwards ever. The way he lives, the way he treats basketball, and stuff like that.”

However, Jovic’s name is still in the trade rumor mill due to the Heat needing cap space to build a better roster around Antetokounmpo. His four-year, $62.4 million contract is set to kick in, with a $16.2 million salary next season.

Play

Despite the speculation about his future, Jovic wants to stay with the Heat. He also doesn’t listen to outside noise and let it affect him in any way.

“I want to stay,” Jovic said. “As long as I’m here, I want to feel like I’m giving something back to the city, to the fans, to the team. That’s the most important thing to me. I’m happy. Hopefully, I can help this team go further this year and really make our fans and our front office happy.”

The 22-year-old forward averaged 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 47 games last season. He regressed after putting up career numbers of 10.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists during the 2024-25 season, which led to his extension.

Nikola Jovic Helps Serbia in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

Nikola Jovic was one of two NBA players called up to the Serbian national team this offseason along with Nikola Jokic.

Jovic played very well in Serbia’s wins over Bosnia and Herzegovina and Switzerland in the July window of the 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifiers. He averaged 27.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 blocks in two games.

Serbia advanced to the second round of the qualifiers, with another window next month. It’s great news for the Miami Heat that Jovic performed on the international stage since it usually translates well into the regular season.