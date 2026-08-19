Heat Face Major Decision on $62 Million Forward Amid Klay Thompson Interest

Nikola Jovic hasn’t cracked the Miami Heat’s starting five, but his future with the team could come down to one of two paths. He could stay and develop behind Bam Adebayo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Andrew Wiggins, or he could potentially be traded to help Miami land Klay Thompson. Maxwell Ogden of All U Can Heat floated an idea worth watching on the first path: pairing Jovic with Bobby Portis as the leaders of Miami’s second unit.

Jovic’s Career Has Been Up and Down for the Heat

Jovic looked like a rising star during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. Across those two years, his per-36 numbers translated to 14.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.5 made threes on a .454/.383/.784 shooting split.

At 6-foot-10, he can create for himself or for others, spacing the floor with real volume and efficiency. Then came last season. Jovic played just 17.2 minutes a night, and his shooting collapsed to .366/.269/.683. It was a rough year across the board.

Why Portis Could Unlock Jovic’s Potential

Ogden argued Jovic thrives in transition, calling him a mismatch problem in the open floor given his size and skill. The question, per Ogden, has always been whether that translates to a half-court setting.

Portis provides an answer, Ogden noted. He shot 45.6 percent from three last season, opening up a real pick-and-pop combination between the two.

Ogden pointed to Portis’ shooting as a way to create more space for Jovic to operate as a scorer. Jovic already ranked in the 74th percentile in one-on-one shot-making efficiency during the 2024-25 season. That spacing could also help Jovic get more post-up chances, an area where he ranked in the 90th percentile in points per possession that same year.

Jovic still needs to bounce back from a difficult season. But pairing him with a proven, complementary veteran, gives him a real chance to settle back into form with the second unit.

Heat Reportedly Have Interest in Klay Thompson

Miami has completely reshaped its roster this offseason. The Heat acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo in a trade that sent out Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Kasparas Jakucionis. Miami also lost All-Star Norman Powell to the Chicago Bulls in free agency.

The Heat’s top offseason priority was reportedly bringing LeBron James back to Miami. That pursuit ended when James signed with the Philadelphia 76ers last month.

Now, Klay Thompson has reportedly emerged as a name of interest, according to Marc Stein. Making a deal happen would likely require either a buyout from the Dallas Mavericks, or a trade involving Jovic.

Jovic signed a four-year, $62.4 million extension before last season, but appeared in just eight games after January.

Still, Jovic is only 23, and coach Erik Spoelstra has a strong track record developing young talent. Trading him for one year of Thompson would mean giving up real long-term upside for short-term help.

Miami could instead look at free agent DeMar DeRozan to add scoring depth without giving up anyone. That path keeps Jovic in the fold while still addressing Miami’s need for more proven scoring around the roster’s new core.