NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 07: Detail of the Adidas sneakers worn by Nikola Jovic #5 of the Miami Heat during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on February 07, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Although the Miami Heat landed Giannis Antetokounmpo in a trade on Monday, June 22, the team could see a lot more dominoes fall.
Nikola Jovic becomes a name to keep an eye on, as the Heat are expected to place the veteran forward on the trade block this offseason.
Miami Heat’s 23-Year-Old Vet Tabbed As NBA Trade Candidate
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 01: Nikola Jovic #5 of the Miami Heat reacts after making a three-point basket against the Detroit Pistons during the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena on January 01, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
Seeing Jovic’s name jotted down as a potential trade candidate out of Florida is far from a surprise.
As the Heat worked on beating out the Boston Celtics in the Giannis sweepstakes, Jovic’s name was tossed in a few hypothetical trade scenarios.
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 06: Nikola Jovic #5 of the Miami Heat drives against Keon Ellis #23 of the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter of the game at Kaseya Center on December 06, 2025 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Ultimately, Jovic was left out of the deal. Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Kasparas Jakučionis are the parting players in the deal.
Jovic and Davion Mitchell are two names to keep an eye on from Miami’s perspective.
Nikola Jovic’s NBA Career
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 29: Nikola Jović #5 of the Miami Heat and Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets look on during a free throw in the first quarter at Kaseya Center on December 29, 2025 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)
The 23-year-old Serbian forward entered the NBA in 2022.
During the 2022 NBA Draft, Jovic was selected in the first round, 27th overall, by the Heat.
After his run with Mega Basket, Jovic came in and played in just 15 games for the Heat as a rookie. By year two, he started 38 out of the 46 games he played.
At this point, Jovic hasn’t appeared in more than 50 NBA games in a single season.
Throughout four seasons with the Heat, Jovic has 154 games under his belt, with an average of 19.9 minutes played.
The veteran forward posted averages of 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game, while shooting 42.5% from the field.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
Although the Miami Heat landed Giannis Antetokounmpo in a trade on Monday, June 22, the team could see a lot more dominoes fall. Nikola Jovic becomes a name to keep an eye on, as the Heat are expected to place the veteran forward on the trade block this offseason. Miami Heat’s 23-Year-Old Vet Tabbed As […]