Although the Miami Heat landed Giannis Antetokounmpo in a trade on Monday, June 22, the team could see a lot more dominoes fall.

Nikola Jovic becomes a name to keep an eye on, as the Heat are expected to place the veteran forward on the trade block this offseason.

Miami Heat’s 23-Year-Old Vet Tabbed As NBA Trade Candidate

According to The Stein Line’s Jake Fischer and Marc Stein, league sources suggested that the Heat could look to move Jovic to “try to acquire some shooting to help space the floor for Antetokounmpo and his new frontcourt sidekick Bam Adebayo.”

Seeing Jovic’s name jotted down as a potential trade candidate out of Florida is far from a surprise.

As the Heat worked on beating out the Boston Celtics in the Giannis sweepstakes, Jovic’s name was tossed in a few hypothetical trade scenarios.

Ultimately, Jovic was left out of the deal. Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Kasparas Jakučionis are the parting players in the deal.

Jovic and Davion Mitchell are two names to keep an eye on from Miami’s perspective.

Nikola Jovic’s NBA Career

The 23-year-old Serbian forward entered the NBA in 2022.

During the 2022 NBA Draft, Jovic was selected in the first round, 27th overall, by the Heat.

After his run with Mega Basket, Jovic came in and played in just 15 games for the Heat as a rookie. By year two, he started 38 out of the 46 games he played.

At this point, Jovic hasn’t appeared in more than 50 NBA games in a single season.

Throughout four seasons with the Heat, Jovic has 154 games under his belt, with an average of 19.9 minutes played.

The veteran forward posted averages of 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game, while shooting 42.5% from the field.