Miami Heat’s Norman Powell Contract Value Gets Prediction

How much will Norman Powell’s first All-Star appearance cost his next team, whether he’s with the Miami Heat or somebody else?

ESPN’s Bobby Marks projects that the 32-year-old could get a three-year deal with a team option on the final season. The total? $65 million.

In 58 games with the Heat, Powell shot 47.0% from the field to average 21.7 points per game. He hit on 38.0% of his threes, taking 7.1 attempts per game.

Along with his scoring, Powell came down with 3.5 rebounds per game and dished out 2.5 assists per game.

It was Powell’s 11th year, but the first time he was named an All-Star.

Should The Miami Heat Bring Back Norman Powell?

The Heat’s top priority this offseason is the NBA’s worst-kept secret.

Miami’s front office wants to swing a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks‘ superstar could be a game-changer, but he certainly won’t come cheap. Next season, Giannis is going to make $58.4 million. He has a $62.7 million player option for 2027-2028.

Can the Heat afford to satisfy Powell while keeping their financials on point in order to acquire Giannis? Marks explains why it works under this framework.

“With a starting salary of $20 million, Miami would be able to re-sign Powell, swing a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo and retain enough flexibility to fill out its depth using part of its $15 million non-tax midlevel exception.”

Powell might not have the same usage next season if another star in Miami enters the picture, but that doesn’t mean he won’t bring plenty of value to the table.

Just because Powell just had an All-Star season doesn’t mean he had one breakthrough year. Before he arrived in Miami, Powell averaged 21.8 points while shooting 41.8% from three on the Clippers. During his four-year run with the Clippers, Powell averaged 17.4 points while averaging 42.1% from deep.

The Heat have the advantage of getting a deal done with Powell before he becomes a free agent. If Miami wants to lock Powell in with an extension, it has to get done before the end of June.