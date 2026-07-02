Heat Face New Rival for $100 Million Norman Powell Replacement

The Miami Heat‘s search for Norman Powell‘s replacement just became more competitive.

According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, the Dallas Mavericks have emerged as the latest team pursuing unrestricted free agent Anfernee Simons, joining the Heat and Golden State Warriors in one of the NBA’s most intriguing remaining free-agent sweepstakes.

“The Mavericks have emerged as a suitor for Anfernee Simons, league sources say,” Stein wrote Wednesday on X. “As Jake Fischer reported yesterday, Golden State and Miami have continued to pursue the free agent scoring guard who finished last season with Chicago.”

The latest development gives Miami another formidable rival as it continues reshaping its roster around newly acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Mavericks Enter Crowded Race

Dallas’ interest comes as the Mavericks continue searching for more perimeter scoring and shot creation.

The club has also been linked to veteran guard Marcus Sasser this offseason, but Simons represents a more accomplished offensive option after establishing himself as one of the league’s better scoring guards over the past several seasons.

The 27-year-old averaged 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists while splitting last season between the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls, shooting 44.0% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range.

Although those numbers marked a decline from his peak production, Simons has twice averaged more than 21 points per game during his career and owns a career 38.1% mark from beyond the arc.

His ability to create offense both on and off the ball has made him one of the most sought-after guards still available.

Heat Continue Rebuilding Backcourt

Miami’s interest in Simons comes as the franchise works to replenish a backcourt that underwent significant changes this offseason.

The Heat lost Tyler Herro in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade and Powell to the Chicago Bulls in free agency before adding veteran Tim Hardaway Jr. on a one-year, $6.5 million contract.

While Hardaway provides valuable experience and perimeter shooting, Miami is still seeking another proven scorer and playmaker to strengthen its guard rotation.

Simons would fit that need perfectly.

A proven shot creator with a deep shooting range, he would give the Heat another perimeter threat capable of easing the offensive burden on Antetokounmpo while complementing Bam Adebayo in the half court.

Financial Reality Favors Mavericks, Warriors

The challenge for Miami remains its financial flexibility.

Following the blockbuster acquisition of Antetokounmpo, the Heat are hard-capped at approximately $209 million.

According to the Miami Herald, Miami entered Wednesday with 12 players under standard contracts and three roster spots remaining. After using $6.5 million of its mid-level exception on Hardaway, the Heat are largely limited to veteran minimum contracts unless additional salary is moved.

That could make it difficult to compete financially.

Both Dallas and Golden State still possess the full $15 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception, although the Warriors have reportedly been preserving that flexibility while monitoring LeBron James‘ free agency.

Simons recently completed the four-year, $100 million rookie extension he signed with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2022, making a veteran minimum contract—or even Miami’s remaining mid-level money—a significant pay cut.

Championship Opportunity Could Be Heat’s Edge

If the Heat cannot outbid the competition, they may have to sell something else.

Playing alongside Antetokounmpo and Adebayo on a team expected to contend for an NBA championship could prove enticing for Simons as he weighs his next destination.

Whether that championship opportunity outweighs the larger financial offers potentially available from the Mavericks or Warriors could ultimately determine where one of free agency’s top remaining scoring guards lands.