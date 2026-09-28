2-Time Miami Heat NBA Champion Announced as G League Assistant Coach

Nearly a decade since his final NBA game, former Miami Heat guard Norris Cole returned to the franchise.

According to Zachary Weinberger of ClutchPoints, the Heat’s NBA G League affiliate team, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, has named Cole as one of their assistant coaches for the 2026-27 season.

“The Miami #Heat’s G League affiliate Sioux Falls Skyforce have announced the coaching staff: Head Coach Mario Casamajor, Assistant Coaches Remy NDiaye, Norris Cole, Nate Wilson, and Darius Johnson-Odom. The one name sure to catch any fans eyes is former guard Norris Cole,” Weinberger tweeted.

Cole hasn’t announced anything about his retirement from professional basketball. He last played for Peñarol in the Uruguayan Primera Division earlier this year.

The two-time NBA champion’s lone coaching experience was being in charge of Trinity High School’s girls’ basketball team in Shiremanstown, Pennsylvania, last season.

Norris Cole’s NBA Career

After four seasons at Cleveland State, Norris Cole entered the 2011 NBA draft.

Cole was drafted 28th overall by the Miami Heat. He immediately carved out a role for the Heat as the primary backup point guard. He won two titles in 2012 and 2013 as part of the famed “Heatles” superteam with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

The Dayton, Ohio native was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans midway through the 2014-15 season as part of a three-team deal with the Phoenix Suns.

Once his contract with the Pelicans expired after the 2015-16 campaign, Cole became a free agent. He signed for the Shandong Golden Stars of the Chinese Basketball Association before returning to the NBA in March 2017 as part of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Cole played 13 games for the Thunder that season before playing overseas for the rest of his career. He had stints in countries like Israel, Italy, Montenegro, France, Spain, Puerto Rico, Egypt and Uruguay.

Aside from his two NBA rings, Cole also won championships in Israel, France and Montenegro. He tried to return to the league from 2022 to 2024 by playing for the Grand Rapids Gold and NBA G League Ignite in the G League.

Norris Cole Thought He’d Play in Miami Forever

In appearance on the Club 520 podcast in October 2024, Norris Cole opened up about his tenure with the Miami Heat. Cole was shocked when the Heat traded him in 2015 because he thought that he’d play for the franchise for the rest of his career.

“That’s when I learned the business of the NBA because I thought I was gonna play my whole career in Miami,” Cole said.

Regardless of what he felt then, Cole has returned to the Heat franchise as an assistant coach for the Sioux Falls Skyforce.