Odds Heat Sign LeBron James Revealed by NBA Insider

The Miami Heat won two championships with LeBron James on the roster. James’ best four years in the league were with Miami, as he was at the peak of his athleticism. He left Miami after four seasons, making the NBA Finals in every season.

James has spent the last eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. He is now a free agent, and it seems unlikely that he will retire. Meanwhile, the Heat are looking for a superstar to add to their roster. They are trying to get back to the playoffs, as Pat Riley refuses to tank.

One NBA insider believes that James could end up coming back to Miami.

The Heat Could Sign LeBron James This Summer

While speaking on the Hoop Collective, NBA insider Brian Windhorst mentioned the Heat as a team James would consider signing with. He made it clear he is still giving the Lakers the first chance to bring him back, however. Windhorst also made it very clear that the only way Miami could sign him is if James would consider taking the minimum.

James has really only taken a pay cut once in his career, and that was to sign with the Heat in order to make room for Chris Bosh. Since then, he has wanted to be compensated as one of the best players in the NBA. That is fair, especially with everything he has accomplished in the league.

The odds that the Heat end up bringing James in are low, based on this information. They would only look at bringing James in if they strike out on the other big trade targets they are pursuing this season, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard.

It seems much more likely that James either stays in Los Angeles or signs with a team like the Warriors. He wants to compete for a championship. Right now, Miami is very far away from being able to compete for a title after missing the playoffs.

Miami Will be Aggressive in the Offseason

The Heat will be aggressive in its pursuit of a superstar player this summer. It’s the best way for them to get back into the playoffs and back into title contention. Riley wants to build around Bam Adebayo on the roster, so his priority is to find players who can play next to him.

At this age, James doesn’t elevate to that level. He is 41 years old and won’t be able to carry the offensive load. He is used best as a third option on a really good team, which doesn’t do Miami much good. They need a true offensive superstar, as Adebayo is best used as a second option.

The Heat will not be afraid to make a big trade this offseason. Expect them to make calls to various teams around the league in order to complete their goals.