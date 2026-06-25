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TRADE: Miami Heat And Oklahoma City Thunder Make A Deal

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 09: Pat Riley speaks to media at Kaseya Center on February 09, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft is taking place.

During the night, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the news that the Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder had made a trade.

Charania wrote: “Sources: Oklahoma City is trading No. 37 Ryan Conwell to the Miami Heat for No. 41 and cash.”

Conwell is coming off a season where he averaged 18.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 34.5% from three-point range in 34 games at Louisville.

He also spent time at South Florida, Indiana State and Xavier over four seasons of college basketball.

Social Media Reacts

GettyRyan Conwell #3 of the Louisville Cardinals shoots a free throw against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 21, 2026 in Buffalo, New York.

Here’s what people were saying about the deal:

Barry Jackson: “Louisville guard averaged 18.8 points last season. Has 347 threes in career, third most in division 1 past 4 years”

@bdrip1k: “Great move by the Heat here getting Ryan Conwell. He’s a good shooter and in general he’s just a dynamic offensive player. Think they got a guy that can be a solid role player. And be good enough to be a legit rotation player from them right away”

@ryanhammer09: “Ohhhh Ryan Conwell is gonna have multiple 20+ point games for Miami later in the season with their [lack of] depth Breakdown on RC: Bucket. Smart of Miami to grab someone like him”

GettyRyan Conwell #7 of the Xavier Musketeers celebrates in the second half against the Texas Longhorns in the First Four game of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at University of Dayton Arena on March 19, 2025 in Dayton, Ohio.

@WillT98_: “Ok! Like this pick a lot Comes in at 22 after 4 years of CBB… can hit tough shots and defend the POA. Had a ton of 3 point volume in college. Shot 41% from 3 his sophomore & junior seasons on over 7 3PA/G”

@demorizi_eddie: “This is perfect for Miami and adds another combo guard to the rotation, had him going before Miami’s pick so didn’t think of him”

Bobby Marks: “Smart move considering Miami is likely facing financial restrictions filling out their bench. The Heat are $18M below the first apron with 4-5 roster spots available.”

Looking At The Heat

The Heat are coming off a season where they missed the NBA playoffs after losing in the play-in tournament.

That said, Charania reported that they acquired two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier this week.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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TRADE: Miami Heat And Oklahoma City Thunder Make A Deal

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