TRADE: Miami Heat And Oklahoma City Thunder Make A Deal

On Wednesday, the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft is taking place.

During the night, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the news that the Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder had made a trade.

Charania wrote: “Sources: Oklahoma City is trading No. 37 Ryan Conwell to the Miami Heat for No. 41 and cash.”

Conwell is coming off a season where he averaged 18.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 34.5% from three-point range in 34 games at Louisville.

He also spent time at South Florida, Indiana State and Xavier over four seasons of college basketball.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the deal:

Barry Jackson: “Louisville guard averaged 18.8 points last season. Has 347 threes in career, third most in division 1 past 4 years”

@bdrip1k: “Great move by the Heat here getting Ryan Conwell. He’s a good shooter and in general he’s just a dynamic offensive player. Think they got a guy that can be a solid role player. And be good enough to be a legit rotation player from them right away”

@ryanhammer09: “Ohhhh Ryan Conwell is gonna have multiple 20+ point games for Miami later in the season with their [lack of] depth Breakdown on RC: Bucket. Smart of Miami to grab someone like him”

@WillT98_: “Ok! Like this pick a lot Comes in at 22 after 4 years of CBB… can hit tough shots and defend the POA. Had a ton of 3 point volume in college. Shot 41% from 3 his sophomore & junior seasons on over 7 3PA/G”

@demorizi_eddie: “This is perfect for Miami and adds another combo guard to the rotation, had him going before Miami’s pick so didn’t think of him”

Bobby Marks: “Smart move considering Miami is likely facing financial restrictions filling out their bench. The Heat are $18M below the first apron with 4-5 roster spots available.”

Looking At The Heat

The Heat are coming off a season where they missed the NBA playoffs after losing in the play-in tournament.

That said, Charania reported that they acquired two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier this week.