Ex-Heat Victor Oladipo’s NBA Comeback Hopes Shift After 3x All-Star PG Signing

Could the Miami Heat be the one to give former NBA star Victor Oladipo another chance? The 34-year-old Oladipo has made it well-known that he is seeking a contract.

“So that’s where I’m at with everything,” Oladipo wrote in the Players Tribune. “I don’t know how my journey here is going to end……. Maybe a team out there will give me a chance. Maybe no team will. That’s really up to you all. But if you’re in an NBA front office, and you took the time to read this: Thank you from the bottom of my heart. And I can promise you one thing, always, about my basketball story … from the first page to the last. It’s a love story.”

Oladipo has not played an NBA game in over three years, but that hasn’t prevented him from giving it his all in his pursuit of a comeback. The Heat naturally stands out as an option for Oladipo for two reasons: its need for a veteran guard and the fact that Miami was Oladipo’s last NBA team.

Miami Heat May Be Victor Oladipo’s Only Option After Recent NBA Signing

The Heat has not been the only team mentioned as a potential suitor for Oladipo. It was reported earlier this offseason that the Sacramento Kings were interested in bringing in Oladipo to act as a guiding hand for rookie point guard Darius Acuff Jr., with NBA insider Jake Fischer saying that “Sacramento covets a veteran point guard to mentor prized rookie Darius Acuff Jr. and is thus now weighing the prospect of” signing either Oladipo or, at the time of the report, Russell Westbrook, who announced his retirement last month.

In somewhat of a surprise, the Kings instead signed three-time All-Star Ben Simmons to a one-year contract. Simmons, who last played in the NBA two seasons ago, is getting the opportunity to prove himself again in small-market Sacramento. Oladipo, meanwhile, is still waiting for a call. With the Kings landing Simmons, Fansided’s Ian Goodwillie believes Oladipo’s NBA comeback hopes have taken a hit.

“Both Victor Oladipo and Ben Simmons were trying to make NBA comebacks this season,” Goodwillie wrote. “The Sacramento Kings decided to go with Simmons, leaving Oladipo still on the hunt. Sacramento is unlikely to use their final main roster spot on another veteran with a long history of injuries.”

Kings Not Willing to Take On Another Shooting Guard; Should Miami Make the Call?

According to Goodwillie, the Kings’ decision to choose Simmons over Oladipo or potentially another free agent was rooted in his ability to play point guard.

“The problem with Oladipo in this scenario was that he’s a shooting guard, not a point guard,” Goodwillie wrote. “And the Kings already have too many shooting guards. While Oladipo was the right choice from an emotional perspective, Simmons was the right choice from a roster management perspective.”

Goodwillie added that the Kings are likely to use their final roster spot on a point guard, positioning free agent guard Cam Payne as the more likely option over Oladipo.

With the Kings unlikely to bring on Oladipo, this may leave the Heat as the team best positioned to make the emotionally satisfying move by signing him and giving him another chance.