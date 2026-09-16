Victor Oladipo Gets Major Miami Heat Reunion Update After New Report

Former Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is still waiting for the phone to ring. He is itching to get back on the hardwood, as he recently described in a letter to NBA general managers.

“I believe my body is finally right,” Oladipo wrote. “I believe I still have GREAT (and more importantly WINNING) basketball in front of me. I believe I can be a valuable contributor to an NBA locker room. And what I’m asking for right now is an opportunity to prove it.”

With the Heat reportedly in the market for a veteran guard, rumors and speculation have linked the 34-year-old Oladipo to Miami, where he spent the last two years of his NBA career before injuries derailed his career and ultimately left him out of the league.

The Heat has one more roster spot open, and Oladipo is a guard who might still have the tools to help a hopeful contender like the Heat. So, will Miami take a chance on a familiar face?

Miami Heat Still Eyeing Options to Fill Final Roster Spot

On Tuesday, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the Heat is still exploring veteran guard options, naming Gabe Vincent and John Konchar as potential candidates. Konchar is signing a one-year contract with the New York Knicks, officially removing him from the list of options for the Heat. Miami has often been linked to Vincent, who memorably played a crucial role in the franchise’s march to the 2023 NBA Finals. Fischer, however, did not mention Oladipo among players the Heat could target.

“(Klay Thompson) taking that $5.6 million salary allowed Miami to stay under their threshold and what have you,” Fischer reported earlier. “… The Heat, to my understanding, do have some internal interest in looking at a veteran guard to round out their backcourt. Right now, they don’t have a ton of depth beyond Davion Mitchell at the position.”

Heat insider Ira Winderman did report recently that the team has “monitored” Oladipo as he pursues an NBA comeback, but there hasn’t been much movement beyond that. Oladipo has been seen working out at Kaseya Center this offseason. He even held a pro day in July, inviting all NBA personnel to come watch him work out. Winderman reported that no one from the Heat organization attended, but that report came before he revealed that the Heat has been eyeing Oladipo’s comeback bid.

Oladipo’s Only Option May Be Miami

The Sacramento Kings were the only other team mentioned as a potential suitor for Oladipo, but that was before the franchise signed former All-Star guard Ben Simmons. A former No. 1 overall pick, Simmons’ deal with Sacramento likely eliminated Oladipo’s chances of signing with the Kings, who were reportedly interested in the two-time All-Star as a veteran guard who could help mentor 2026 lottery pick Darius Acuff Jr.

It is beginning to feel like the Heat is the team best-positioned to hand Oladipo the opportunity he is clawing for.

Miami can dish out one more minimum contract, which Oladipo would probably gladly accept. The Heat needs a high-motor playmaker to help beef up its point guard depth. Many would argue that the Heat don’t have very much to lose by taking a chance on the player who was once a great fit for its culture.