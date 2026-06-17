While the Miami Heat place plenty of focus on the nerve-wracking Giannis Antetokounmpo trade sweepstakes, they still have a decision looming regarding their veteran sharpshooter, Norman Powell.

After the 2025-2026 NBA season, Powell’s five-year, $90 million contract expired.

In July, Powell is set to become an unrestricted free agent. The Heat have to decide if they want to retain him–and if they do–for how much?

Miami Heat ‘Overpay’ 33-Year-Old Vet In Latest Contract Prediction

Ranking the NBA’s top free agents in the 2026 class, The Athletic’s John Hollinger listed Norman Powell as No. 16, considering him a Tier 3 option.

Noting Miami’s other “offseason uncertainties,” it’s hard to put a finger on Powell’s potential offer from the Heat right now.

If Miami lands Giannis, the financial situation gets complicated because an extension could soon follow. If Pat Riley has another swing and a miss on a superstar, then that leads to many more questions, as the Heat will have to start scrambling for plan Bs.

For the time being, Hollinger predicts the Heat selling Powell on a short-term, tradeable contract. The NBA writer predicts $50 million over two years.

Norman Powell’s Miami Heat Run

Since 2015, Powell has been in the NBA, starting his career with the Toronto Raptors.

By 2019-2020, Powell became a double-digit scorer and has been one of the more consistent role players in the league since.

Powell spent six years with the Raptors, two years with the Portland Trail Blazers, and four years with the Los Angeles Clippers. He was dealt to the Heat before the 2025-2026 season.

At 32, Powell had his first All-Star campaign. The veteran shot 47.0% from the field and 38.0% from three, taking 7.1 attempts per game. Powell averaged 21.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.

Based on his age and contributions in Miami, and comparing to other deals across the league, a fair deal for Powell would be $43 million over two seasons. However, as Hollinger notes, a slight overpay could be in the works for Powell.