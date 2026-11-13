Heat Get Bad News on Rising Young Guard Before Cavaliers Showdown

The Miami Heat could be without one of their emerging contributors Friday night, just as they look to build momentum from a successful finish to their Western Conference road trip.

Third-year guard Pelle Larsson has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful for Miami’s NBA Cup matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Kaseya Center.

The NBA’s official injury report, released Friday at 1:15 p.m. ET, lists Larsson as doubtful because of an illness.

The Pelle Larsson injury update comes after the 24-year-old missed Thursday’s practice, raising concerns about his availability for Miami’s first home game since Nov. 1.

Larsson has become an important part of coach Erik Spoelstra’s rotation, providing defensive energy and reliable minutes alongside the Heat’s veteran stars.

His likely absence would come at an inconvenient time for a Miami team that has struggled to establish consistency early in the season.

Pelle Larsson Injury Update Follows Strong Performance Against Jazz

Larsson was among Miami’s most productive supporting players in Tuesday’s 115-109 victory over the Utah Jazz.

The former Arizona standout finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes.

He shot 4-of-7 from the field, made two of his three 3-point attempts and converted all four free throws.

It was another encouraging performance from a young player carving out a bigger role.

Larsson also delivered 13 points, four assists and three steals in Miami’s Nov. 5 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

His willingness to defend, move without the ball and contribute without dominating possessions has made him a useful complement to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Those contributions are particularly valuable for a Heat team searching for answers defensively.

Miami entered Friday ranked among the NBA’s bottom 10 teams in defensive rating despite having several established defenders.

Larsson’s absence could further complicate Spoelstra’s efforts to improve that area.

Miami Faces Cleveland With Mixed Injury News

While Larsson’s status worsened, Miami received encouraging updates concerning two of its biggest names.

Antetokounmpo was upgraded to available after initially appearing on the injury report with a right wrist sprain.

Klay Thompson, meanwhile, improved from questionable to probable despite dealing with left ankle soreness.

Having both veterans available would help offset Larsson’s likely absence.

However, Miami could still miss his activity on the perimeter against a Cleveland team led by Donovan Mitchell and James Harden.

The Cavaliers also have injury concerns.

Evan Mobley has been ruled out because of a left big toe sprain, while Sam Merrill will miss the game due to a right elbow issue.

Both teams enter Friday with identical 5-6 records after disappointing starts to a season filled with high expectations.

For Miami, Friday’s matchup represents an opportunity to begin its homestand with a much-needed victory.

Larsson has not been officially ruled out, but his doubtful designation suggests the Heat should prepare to play without him.

That could create additional opportunities for other members of Spoelstra’s guard rotation as Miami looks to build on its recent improvement.