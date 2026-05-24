Miami Heat Predicted to Form Big 3 With Multiple Star Additions

The Miami Heat have been star-hunting for years, and soon their time will have to come. The former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague predicts that the Heat will land a big name or two soon enough.

“I think Giannis needs to go to Miami,” Teague said, making it clear that he wants to see the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes end with a trip to South Beach. “Him and Bam rock out.”

In a perfect world for Pat Riley’s Heat, the franchise finds a player to pair alongside Bam Adebayo, rather than using his contract and value to acquire another one.

Giannis wouldn’t come cheap and would require a blockbuster package. And in order to beef up the roster with more star power, Teague wants to see the Heat acquire another big name, who might come at a discounted price at this point, such as Ja Morant.

“They’re going to win because they’ll get Ja Morant for the low, too,” Teague added.

“They won’t be able to shoot for [expletive]. It’ll be pack the paint, but they’ll get to the basket… The Heatles are back! Pat Riley is up there cooking again. He’s 98 years old!”

The Miami Heat Had Interest In Both Stars

Giannis was by far Plan A for the Heat. Miami was one of several teams looking at potentially acquiring the Milwaukee Bucks forward, who grew disgruntled with his organization throughout the 2025-2026 NBA season.

Many reports have generated conflicting rumors of Giannis’ true desired landing spot. The Heat have received some positive reports on that front, but nothing is concrete at this time.

As for Morant, the market for the high-flying guard never formed into anything too demanding for the Memphis Grizzlies. With injuries piling up and a statistical regression taking place in 2025-2026, Morant’s value was down. The Heat were one of a few teams with reported interest, but those talks seemingly didn’t go far.

As always, the offseason can change both situations drastically. While a Giannis-Bam-Morant pairing would be difficult to form due to the financials of the situation, Teague is convinced it has a real shot at happening.