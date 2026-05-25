Miami Heat Predicted to Lose All-Star in Surprising Reunion Move

The Miami Heat got the best version out of Norman Powell in 2025-2026. The 11-year veteran landed All-Star honors for the first time in his career.

Will Powell be back? Nothing can be ruled out at this time. The Heat want to establish themselves as contenders in the Eastern Conference in 2026-2027. Bringing Powell back would be a logical move as he’s a win-now piece.

However, Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey predicts a possible “surprising” reunion between Powell and the Los Angeles Clippers this summer.

Should Powell Consider Going Back To LA?

“The Clippers could also offer him a deal that would line up with Kawhi Leonard’s free agency in 2027. They could consider their 2026-27 campaign the last hurrah with Kawhi, throw a solid chunk of change at Powell for it and give him a player option for 2027-28. Then, after the swan song, L.A. could smoothly transition into the next era with Darius Garland, Yanic Konan Niederhäuser and whoever picks at No. 5 in this upcoming draft.”

Before Powell ended up in Miami, he had a strong 60-game run with the Clippers. Before that 2024-2025 campaign, Powell was a solid rotational player who saw the court off the bench for most of his career.

When he became a full-time starter with the Clippers, Powell posted averages of 21.8 points, 2.1 assists, and 3.2 rebounds. He shot 41.8% from three.

Last July, the Heat acquired Powell in a three-team deal. The Clippers used the expiring Powell contract as the big piece to land John Collins for the front court.

The Clippers make perfect sense for Powell, but the money will certainly have to be right. Powell spent a decade working for an All-Star nod. After finally getting it at age 32, he’ll need to cash in while he can. The Clippers won’t be getting any discounted deals done with the veteran sharpshooter.

Should The Miami Heat Bring Powell Back?

The Heat could see a lot of changes to their roster for 2026-2027.

Powell might leave. Miami’s decision to bring him back or allow him to walk will likely depend on how their superstar pursuit pans out early on.

The Heat are expected to pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo. They’ll need plenty of money and assets to get it done. Powell might not be a top priority, as the Antetokounmpo pursuit is a major topic in Miami.

If the Heat want to bring Powell back, they won’t have too much time to wait and see what happens in the trade market. Powell will be a top option who intrigues many teams.