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Miami Heat Predicted To Take Defensive Star In NBA Draft

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 27: President Pat Riley of the Miami Heat addresses the media during the introductory press conference for Jimmy Butler at American Airlines Arena on September 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After an eventful start to the week, the Miami Heat had a quiet Tuesday night on June 23 as the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft played out.

Following the Giannis Antetokounmpo blockbuster deal, the Heat parted ways with their first-round pick.

On Wednesday, June 24, they will be back in the mix, barring any trades.

Miami will go on the clock with the 41st pick, and a prediction from The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie, the Heat go with a 22-year-old defensive star.

Miami Heat Predicted To Take Defensive Star In NBA Draft

Tennessee v Michigan

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 29: Felix Okpara #34 of the Tennessee Volunteers looks on against the Michigan Wolverines in the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at the United Center on March 29, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Selecting with the Golden State Warriors‘ pick, the Heat are projected to take Tennessee’s Felix Okpara.

“He’s an excellent defender with NBA size and athleticism at center,” Vecenie explained.

“He plays with a great motor and is reliable and consistent on that front. You can play him in a variety of ball-screen coverages, and he’s relatively effective in all of them.”

Of course, it’s not all super positive. Vecenie notes that there are “skill deficiencies” and rebounding isn’t up to par for the NBA level. However, Okpara’s defense is just too good to pass up that late in the draft.

Felix Okpara’s NCAA Career

Tennessee v Iowa State

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 27: Felix Okpara #34 and Jaylen Carey #23 of the Tennessee Volunteers celebrates during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at the United Center on March 27, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old Nigerian center attended high school in Brandon, Missouri. Playing at Link Academy, Okpara was a four-star recruit and ranked in the top 100 by ESPN.

He started his college run at Ohio State. As a freshman, Okpara mostly played a reserve role. When he reached his sophomore season, he started in all but one of the 35 games he played. Okpara averaged 6.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks during his second and final season at OSU.

In 2024-2025, Okpara attended Tennessee. He started all 38 games, scoring 7.1 points per game. He also averaged 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

As a senior, Okpara produced 8.0 points per game while shooting 59.7% from the field. He also came down with 6.3 rebounds per game and blocked 1.5 shots per game.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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