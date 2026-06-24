After an eventful start to the week, the Miami Heat had a quiet Tuesday night on June 23 as the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft played out.

Following the Giannis Antetokounmpo blockbuster deal, the Heat parted ways with their first-round pick.

On Wednesday, June 24, they will be back in the mix, barring any trades.

Miami will go on the clock with the 41st pick, and a prediction from The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie, the Heat go with a 22-year-old defensive star.

Miami Heat Predicted To Take Defensive Star In NBA Draft

Selecting with the Golden State Warriors‘ pick, the Heat are projected to take Tennessee’s Felix Okpara.

“He’s an excellent defender with NBA size and athleticism at center,” Vecenie explained.

“He plays with a great motor and is reliable and consistent on that front. You can play him in a variety of ball-screen coverages, and he’s relatively effective in all of them.”

Of course, it’s not all super positive. Vecenie notes that there are “skill deficiencies” and rebounding isn’t up to par for the NBA level. However, Okpara’s defense is just too good to pass up that late in the draft.

Felix Okpara’s NCAA Career

The 22-year-old Nigerian center attended high school in Brandon, Missouri. Playing at Link Academy, Okpara was a four-star recruit and ranked in the top 100 by ESPN.

He started his college run at Ohio State. As a freshman, Okpara mostly played a reserve role. When he reached his sophomore season, he started in all but one of the 35 games he played. Okpara averaged 6.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks during his second and final season at OSU.

In 2024-2025, Okpara attended Tennessee. He started all 38 games, scoring 7.1 points per game. He also averaged 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

As a senior, Okpara produced 8.0 points per game while shooting 59.7% from the field. He also came down with 6.3 rebounds per game and blocked 1.5 shots per game.