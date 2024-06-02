Heat Predicted to Take Retooling Package for Jimmy Butler

The Miami Heat are at a crossroads with Jimmy Butler. They’ve achieved a lot with Butler, but he’ll be 35 and is due for a big extension. If they decide it’s in their best interest to change things up, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley outlined a trade that would give them options.

Buckley outlined the following trade between the Heat and Golden State Warriors, which would give them a package of players in exchange for Butler.

Heat receive: Kevon Looney, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, 2026 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick

Warriors receive: Butler

Buckley explained why the Heat would accept a package like that for Butler.

“If the Heat don’t want to pay Butler, they’d presumably seek out a new co-star for Bam Adebayo or the ability to acquire one. This package falls under the latter, though if anyone could help Wiggins get back on track, it might be Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. And Miami has long needed more size and strength in the frontcourt, which Looney would provide.” Buckley added that the package they would get gives them options for what to do next.