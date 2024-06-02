Heat Predicted to Take Retooling Package for Jimmy Butler

The Miami Heat are at a crossroads with Jimmy Butler. They’ve achieved a lot with Butler, but he’ll be 35 and is due for a big extension. If they decide it’s in their best interest to change things up, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley outlined a trade that would give them options.
Buckley outlined the following trade between the Heat and Golden State Warriors, which would give them a package of players in exchange for Butler.
Heat receive: Kevon Looney, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, 2026 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick
Warriors receive: Butler
Buckley explained why the Heat would accept a package like that for Butler.
“If the Heat don’t want to pay Butler, they’d presumably seek out a new co-star for Bam Adebayo or the ability to acquire one. This package falls under the latter, though if anyone could help Wiggins get back on track, it might be Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. And Miami has long needed more size and strength in the frontcourt, which Looney would provide.”
Buckley added that the package they would get gives them options for what to do next.
“From there, it’d be up to the Heat whether they want to keep and develop Podziemski and Moody or use them as trade chips in Riley’s next whale hunt. Either way, they’d have flexibility, which will arguably be tricky to come by should they commit themselves to a massive Butler extension instead.”
If the Heat agreed to this, it would be because they believe they’ve gotten the most out of Butler. Plus, they would agree to it because they couldn’t get a better package.
Warriors May Have Interest in Jimmy Butler: Report
Trading Butler to the Warriors may be in the cards. If he becomes available, The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported that Golden State would enter discussions for Butler.
“If the Heat shop Jimmy Butler, I would expect the Warriors to enter the conversation to at least some degree,” Slater reported on May 30.
Like the Heat, the Warriors have some aging players they must decide whether to keep. Klay Thompson will enter unrestricted free agency, and he is not much younger than Butler. Stephen Curry is 36 and will be 37 before the 2025 postseason starts.
Acquiring Butler would signify that the Warriors are making one last push to win another title while they still have at least Curry. However, their interest could all be for naught if Butler’s not going anywhere.
Jimmy Butler Wants to Stay With Heat: Report
On May 29, The Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang reported that Butler’s preference is to stay with the Heat. Though he prefers to remain in Miami
“Butler and his agent Bernie Lee have repeatedly made it clear — publicly and privately — that he wants to spend the rest of his NBA career with the Heat. But choosing not to offer Butler a max extension this offseason could derail those plans, especially with other teams seemingly willing to fulfill his request,” Chiang wrote.
He then summarized what contract Butler wants going forward.
“So essentially, Butler will ask the Heat to replace the two years and $101.2 million remaining on his contract (should he exercise the 2025-26 player option) with a three-year commitment worth $161.7 million.”
If the Heat decide it’s not worth it, suddenly trading with the Warriors comes into the equation.